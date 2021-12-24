Omicron threat | Ban rallies and postpone higher polls, urges Allahabad High Court Prime Minister and Election Commission





Citing reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the HC said the third wave was upon us.



The Allahabad High Court has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties, and consider postponing the 2022 elections until Uttar Pradesh Assembly due to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The court asked the ECI to postpone the UP elections due in February for a month or two. Citing reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the HC said the third wave was upon us. Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, during a bail hearing on December 23, called on the ECI to immediately end large rallies and public meetings organized by political parties for the election. Judge Yadav called on the ECI to order parties not to campaign through rallies and public meetings, but through newspapers and portedarshan or television media. If there is life, election rallies and meetings can also be held in the future and article 21 of the constitution grants us the right to life, Judge Yadav said in his Hindi ordinance. Judge HC, while praising the PM vaccination campaign, urged him in view of the frightening situation to take severe action and consider postponing or stopping the rallies, meetings and the elections. Jaan hain toh jahan hain (if there is life, there is hope), the judge noted. The court expressed concern about the thousands of people gathered at public meetings and rallies organized by political parties and said it was not possible to follow a COVID-19 protocol at these events. If not stopped in time, the result would be even more frightening than the second wave, the court said, saying scores of people had died from the infection in the UP gram panchayat polls and the West Bengal election. .

