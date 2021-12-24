Donald Trump wins vaccine policy





10:15 a.m.

Former president doubles his greatest achievement

by Curt Mills

Take it from another man in exile.

“I’m trying to tell President Trump, run on your case,” former Fox News big-headed Bill OReilly said this week. He’s gonna run again, okay.

The duo appeared together over the weekend in a heavy-hitting event in which the former president battled with his own supporters over vaccine policy. After saying he received the recall, parts of the public can be heard booing Trump.

The Fox Host said he explained to Trump that getting into vaccines was “good for him.” He added, “It’s good that people see another side of you, not a political side. You told the truth. You believe in vax. Your administration did it, and you should take the credit for it.

WATCH: Trump tells Bill OReilly he’s received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, touts vaccine development as part of his Operation Warp Speed.

pic.twitter.com/4Ev6lNMYK0

– Breaking911 (@ Breaking911) December 20, 2021

Another defrocked buddy agrees. Meaningful, Piers Morgan tweeted. Trump is becoming a very powerful and highly unlikely voice to persuade America’s anti-vaccine and vaccine skeptics to get bitten. Most of them are his supporters.

And the man himself tripled in what could have been a soft-ball interview with conservative millennial expert Candace Owens. Even more people have died from Covid this year, ”Owens told Trump. “By the way, under Joe Biden, than under you and more people have taken the vaccine this year. So people are wondering how- “

“Oh no,” Trump interrupted. Vaccines work. He added that his administration’s leadership was behind not one, but three Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

That Trump is seeking to make this problem his own is the surest sign yet that he presents himself in 2024. Vaccine policy will likely dominate the next two (at least) election cycles and the former president will no doubt want to attract attention to his greatest achievement in power. .

But given that a good chunk of Trump’s supporters are unvaccinated, why risk upsetting his base? Because the anti-vaccine policy is in fact woefully unpopular. Despite a noisy minority, 60% of Americans support vaccination mandates, let alone the voluntary procedure (74% were stung). , but it’s a terrible way to come back to the White House.

Throughout his absence, Trump has remained firm on his immunization record. Whenever the problem arose, he was ready to accept the boos and taunts that accompanied him on the chin. Interestingly, the same cannot be said of current Vice President Kamala Harris, who remarked in 2020 that she did not want any part of a Donald Trump vaccine (Biden also did not raise any doubts).

Add to that the fact that Trump’s vaccine record is stronger than Bidens’s. The current president can’t even get enough tests in time for Christmas while Trump has had three vaccines made at high speed. Looking ahead to 2024, it is the former president of the GOP who seems to have the upper hand.

