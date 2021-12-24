Trump asks Supreme Court to block White House files from Jan.6 committee





Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to prevent the National Archives from turning over documents of his time in the White House to the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol.

Lower court rulings ordering the National Archives to turn the documents over to Congress were flawed, his lawyers said in their appeal.

“The rulings below effectively undermine the ability of former presidents to maintain executive privilege despite the objection of an incumbent, who is often, as is the case here, a political rival,” they said.

The House committee is requesting a wealth of documents related to the events surrounding the riot, including tapes of communications between the White House and the Justice Department leading up to January 6. Trump objected, asserting executive privilege, but President Joe Biden declined to substantiate his claim. Instead, he ordered the National Archives to turn over the material.

The United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled this month that while Trump retained limited power to claim executive privilege, he was not strong enough to overcome the decision to Biden that Congress had a legitimate need for the equipment.

The appeals court ruling cited a 1977 Supreme Court ruling in a dispute between former President Richard Nixon and the National Archives, which said the outgoing president is in the best position to decide whether the privilege should be invoked.

Writing for the Court of Appeal, Justice Patricia Millett said that presidential communications privilege is a limited privilege that must give way when necessary to protect best interests.

“The president and the legislature have shown a national interest and an urgent need for rapid disclosure of these documents,” she wrote.

The appeals court suspended its 14-day ruling to give Trump lawyers time to appeal. They asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to maintain the suspension while judges decide whether or not to receive his appeal.

Trump’s legal team said the lower courts were wrong in concluding that the special House committee investigating the riot had a legitimate legislative purpose in seeking the documents. His real goal was not simply to establish facts, they said, but an attempt to research information embarrassing to the former president.

“Public comments from committee members make it clear that the body acts more like an inquisitorial tribunal than a legislative committee,” they said.

Lower courts moved quickly to hear Trump’s trial, but his lawyers told the Supreme Court there was no rush given that the next congressional meeting to count electoral votes is more than three away. year.

Members of the January 6 House committee, however, stressed that they felt the urgency to complete their work quickly. If the Democrats lost their majority after the midterm elections, the committee would be bankrupt.

On Thursday night, the committee asked the Supreme Court to act quickly to decide whether to take Trump’s appeal. Acting quickly “is justified because of the undoubted importance and urgency of the select committee’s investigation,” his lawyers said.

“A delay would cause serious harm to the select committee and the public” as they need the documents now “to help shape the direction of the investigation.”

The court will likely seek a response from the National Archives before deciding whether or not to take the case. The court has no time limit to act.

