35 years of marriage Joko Widodo – Iriana, here is Kahiyang Ayu’s message of love





CANTIKA.COM, Jakarta – Today, Friday, December 24, 2021, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and Iriana are celebrating 35 years of marriage. On his parents’ special day, Kahiyang Ayu share love messages on their social networks. “safe wedding anniversary mom and dad (two red heart emoji) i miss you“he wrote on Instagram Stories six hours ago. In the upload, Kahiyang included a photo of Jokowi and Iriana attending the mansion which was the highlight of the traditional Mandailing festival, the wedding of Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution four years ago. Iriana looks elegant in a classic red dress designed by Tuty Adib, combined with a red and gold songket. To complete her appearance, she wears a matching veil and wears a piece of ulos fabric. Kahiyang Ayu posted a love message online on the anniversary of the wedding of his parents, Joko Widodo and Iriana. Photo: screenshot from Instagram Stories / @ ayanggkahiyang Meanwhile, Jokowi wore a white shirt paired with a blue coat with white stripes and pants. She completed her appearance with a black cap. Two days before the wedding anniversary or wedding anniversary her parents, Kahiyang also posted a love message marking Mother’s Day. The message this time was for Iriana and Ade Hanifah Siregar, her in-laws. “Thank you for mom and mom“he wrote on Instagram on December 22, 2021. In the upload, Kahiyang included a family photo celebrating the first birthday of her daughter Sedah Mirah Nasution. Kahiyang appeared to be holding Sedah and First Lady Iriana was to his left. Bobby Nasution and his mother were on Kahiyang’s right side. For information, Joko Widodo and Iriana were married in Solo on December 24, 1986. A year after their marriage, they were lucky to have their first child, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Kahiyang Ayu was born four years later, on April 20, 1991. Three years later, the youngest Kaesang Pangarep was born on December 25, 1994. Also Read: Kahiyang Ayu’s Love Message for Bobby Nasution’s 30th Birthday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cantika.com/read/1542975/35-tahun-pernikahan-joko-widodo-iriana-begini-pesan-cinta-kahiyang-ayu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos