Turkiye’s new economic policy will change the financial landscape





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye initiated a historic change in economic policy, putting aside the “classic understanding” of controlling inflation with high interest rates. Erdogan also pointed out that the government had no budgetary problems and was not seeking help from the IMF. (AA)

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country’s economic climate will be “completely different” this summer when a balance is established in the financial system. Erdogan called on academics and economists to contribute to the government’s new business model during a meeting with members of the press and academia in Istanbul on Friday. Turkiye “has adopted an economic policy based on the growth of the country with investments, jobs, production, exports and a current surplus,” Erdogan said at the meeting at the presidential office in Dolmabahce. Turkiye Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves currently stand at over $ 115 billion and are expected to be in a much better position, according to Erdogan. “Today, Turkiye has the infrastructure it needs in all areas, from health education, from security to law, from industry to tourism,” he said. Stressing that economic indicators showed that the time had come for this new policy, Erdogan said: “We aim to place Turkiye among the 10 largest economies in the world on this solid foundation.” The benefits of Turkiye’s new approach will become clear in the next three to six months, he added. READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye thwarted speculative games on the economy Currency caps historic week The Turkish lira was on track for its strongest week on record on Friday. The lira fell to 11.7 per dollar, but after strengthening to 10.25 on Thursday, its highest level in more than a month, following a series of measures taken by the government and the central bank to support the currency. The currency climbed 44% after promising the government would cover exchange losses on some deposits. Erdogan unveiled the plan on Monday, in which the Treasury and the central bank would repay losses on deposits converted into lira against foreign currency. The anti-dollarization plan has triggered four consecutive days of gains as the Turks converted some $ 900 million of hard currency into lira, according to Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. Nebati, in an interview with NTV television station on Thursday, said Turkiye “uses all the tools at her disposal in a positive way.” READ MORE: The pound advances after Erdogan announces his intention to support the currency Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/erdogan-turkiye-s-new-economic-policy-will-change-financial-landscape-52975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos