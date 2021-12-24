Politics
Prime Minister Johnson urges Britons to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas | Coronavirus pandemic News
The coronavirus vaccination is an invaluable gift amid the Omicron wave, Boris Johnson said in a Christmas message.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Christmas Eve urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a gift to their families and the nation as an increase in cases caused by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron is throwing a shadow over the festivities.
While the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and the whole country and that is to get this shot whether it’s your first or your second or your reminder, Johnson said on Friday. in her annual seasonal post, which was posted as a video clip on Twitter.
Calling vaccination an invisible and priceless gift, he praised the immense neighborhood spirit of the millions of Britons who had already come forward for the vaccination.
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/xRSgirIVqa
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2021
The Prime Minister, who rejected the imposition of tougher restrictions on viruses in England over Christmas despite skyrocketing infection rates, also used his speech to warn that the pandemic was not over yet.
Health officials on Thursday recorded a record 119,789 cases of COVID-19, marking the second day in a row the number of new infections topped 100,000 and 147 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Omicron is booming, Johnson said. [And] we all know we have to try together to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be very careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives.
Jingle jab vaccination campaign
His remarks came as the National Health Service (NHS) England confirmed mass vaccination efforts will continue over the Christmas weekend, with the health services jingle jab campaign slated to see inoculations administered at clinics and local sites such as town halls and pharmacies on Christmas Day Saturday and Boxing Day Sunday.
The agency, which is working to deliver the third vaccine to every person over the age of 18 by the end of the year, said on Friday that there were some 200,000 vaccination appointments available this week. -end.
This Christmas, before you sit down for your family dinner, I encourage anyone who is not yet energized to come forward, make an appointment and receive the gift of a jab, Dr Emily Lawson said. , responsible for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination program.
To date, more than 82% of Britons over the age of 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to to official figures.
Over 55% also had a third jab, also known as a booster, seen as an essential tool to help stem the spread of Omicron.
Other measures considered
In his Christmas post, Johnson also said he hopes this year’s holiday season will be much better than the last, when indoor gatherings were severely restricted across the UK.
However, he refused to rule out the imposition of new measures after the holiday season if the COVID-19 outbreak continues. The decentralized nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced more restrictions after Christmas.
Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, reporting from Lewes, in south-eastern England, said the rapid spread of Omicron and COVID-19 fears hung like a cloud above the festivities.
The number of cases is still breaking records almost every day, he said. Omicron appears to be less serious than the other variants, but because it is so infectious there is always a chance that the burden on the NHS will be unacceptable.
Many industries are currently grappling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, and hospitals have warned of the risk that patient safety could be affected.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/24/pm-johnson-urges-britons-to-get-covid-19-jab-for-christmas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]