Prime Minister Johnson urges Britons to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas | Coronavirus pandemic News

The coronavirus vaccination is an invaluable gift amid the Omicron wave, Boris Johnson said in a Christmas message.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Christmas Eve urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a gift to their families and the nation as an increase in cases caused by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron is throwing a shadow over the festivities.

While the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and the whole country and that is to get this shot whether it’s your first or your second or your reminder, Johnson said on Friday. in her annual seasonal post, which was posted as a video clip on Twitter.

Calling vaccination an invisible and priceless gift, he praised the immense neighborhood spirit of the millions of Britons who had already come forward for the vaccination.

I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/xRSgirIVqa Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2021

The Prime Minister, who rejected the imposition of tougher restrictions on viruses in England over Christmas despite skyrocketing infection rates, also used his speech to warn that the pandemic was not over yet.

Health officials on Thursday recorded a record 119,789 cases of COVID-19, marking the second day in a row the number of new infections topped 100,000 and 147 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Omicron is booming, Johnson said. [And] we all know we have to try together to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be very careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives.

Jingle jab vaccination campaign

His remarks came as the National Health Service (NHS) England confirmed mass vaccination efforts will continue over the Christmas weekend, with the health services jingle jab campaign slated to see inoculations administered at clinics and local sites such as town halls and pharmacies on Christmas Day Saturday and Boxing Day Sunday.

The agency, which is working to deliver the third vaccine to every person over the age of 18 by the end of the year, said on Friday that there were some 200,000 vaccination appointments available this week. -end.

This Christmas, before you sit down for your family dinner, I encourage anyone who is not yet energized to come forward, make an appointment and receive the gift of a jab, Dr Emily Lawson said. , responsible for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination program.

To date, more than 82% of Britons over the age of 12 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to to official figures.

Over 55% also had a third jab, also known as a booster, seen as an essential tool to help stem the spread of Omicron.

Other measures considered

In his Christmas post, Johnson also said he hopes this year’s holiday season will be much better than the last, when indoor gatherings were severely restricted across the UK.

However, he refused to rule out the imposition of new measures after the holiday season if the COVID-19 outbreak continues. The decentralized nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced more restrictions after Christmas.

Al Jazeeras Rory Challands, reporting from Lewes, in south-eastern England, said the rapid spread of Omicron and COVID-19 fears hung like a cloud above the festivities.

The number of cases is still breaking records almost every day, he said. Omicron appears to be less serious than the other variants, but because it is so infectious there is always a chance that the burden on the NHS will be unacceptable.

Many industries are currently grappling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, and hospitals have warned of the risk that patient safety could be affected.