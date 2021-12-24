Politics
Jokowi calls for bauxite exports to stop by 2022, what are the rules?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered bauxite exports to stop from 2022. However, with just a few days of 2022, what is the certainty? Are there any official policy regulations planned to stop bauxite exports in 2022?
If you look at the current laws and regulations, the ban on the export of raw materials, including bauxite, will come into force on at least June 10, 2023. This is stated in Law No. 3 of 2020 concerning mining and coal (Minerba law).
The Minerba law itself stipulates that the export of unrefined minerals such as concentrates is limited to only three years since this law comes into force on June 10, 2020. Three years after its enactment means that the ban on exports of materials raw materials and mineral concentrates will take effect on June 10, 2023.
If the president calls for the speeding up of the bauxite export ban, that means there must be a regulation stating that the bauxite export ban will take effect from 2022.
So how is the progress? Are these regulations under development?
Sugeng Mujiyanto, director of mining enterprise development at the General Directorate of Minerals and Coal (Ditjen Minerba) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), admits that so far there are no regulations prohibiting bauxite exports from 2022.
They are still reviewing this policy in the future.
“So far there is no regulation holder, a regulation banning bauxite exports, we are currently reviewing it for future policies,” he said at a press conference, Tuesday 12/21/2021).
This demand for a ban on bauxite exports by President Jokowi has been made several times, most notably at Bank Indonesia’s annual meeting on November 24, 2021.
According to him, this must be done so that Indonesia no longer sells raw materials, but must first add value after going through the national processing and refining process. Thus, the state and the people will benefit more than just the sale of raw materials.
It should be noted that Indonesia’s bauxite reserves are the sixth in the world.
“Then what we want to continue is that the economic transformation must not stop, structural reforms must not stop, because it is fundamental after having had infrastructure. It is no longer allowed. to export raw materials, raw material, It has stopped, it has stopped, starting with nickel, maybe next year we will stop exporting bauxite, next year we can stop copper, next year we will stop tin, ”he told Bank Indonesia’s 2021 annual meeting on Wednesday (11/24/2021).
Based on article 170A of the Minerba law, it is stated that:
(1) Holders of KK, IUP production operation or IUPK metal ore production operation who:
a. carried out treatment and purification activities;
b. in the process of developing treatment and / or purification facilities; and or
vs. has entered into a Processing and / or Purification cooperation with the holder of an IUP Production Operation, another IUPK Production Operation, or an IUP Production Operation specifically for Processing and Purification or other parties carrying out Treatment and / or Purification activities,
may sell certain unrefined metallic mineral products abroad within a maximum period of 3 (three) years from the entry into force of this law.
President Joko Widodo ratified the mining law on June 10, 2020. The Minerba law comes into force on the date of its promulgation, which is the same as the date of ratification by the president, on June 10, 2020.
