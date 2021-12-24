Trump’s surgeon general suggests former president only decided to publicly support vaccines because Biden praised him first





Jerome Adams was President Donald Trump’s surgeon general.Alex Brandon / AP

Trump approved the coronavirus vaccines this week, saying they protect people and don’t kill anyone.

Jerome Adams, his surgeon general, suggested he waited to say this until Biden congratulated him.

“That’s when he changed his mind and went out and supported the vaccinations,” Adams said.

Former President Donald Trump’s surgeon general hinted that Trump had waited to express public support for the coronavirus vaccines until President Joe Biden praised his involvement in those vaccines.

Jerome Adams, who served as a general surgeon under Trump, told CNN’s “AC360” on Thursday that he was surprised Biden hadn’t praised Trump on the vaccines earlier. He suggested Trump had waited to back the vaccines until he got the endorsement.

“We know the president’s love language is assertive words. We know Joe Biden is known for his cooperation,” Adams said.

“So to me what was most shocking, what was most telling, was not that Donald Trump came out and supported vaccines, it was that it took Joe Biden 11 months to finally do what he’s known for 79 years, and that’s to reach out across the aisle.

“After he said these words of affirmation to President Trump, you heard President Trump come out and say, ‘Thank you, I appreciate that. “And he applauded it. And I hope we see more of it.”

CNN host John Berman appeared surprised by Adams’ comments on Thursday’s show.

He said, “Come on, Dr Adams. I mean, are you telling me Donald Trump didn’t praise vaccines or boosters until Joe Biden decides to thank him for vaccines? Is that what he expected? “

Adams replied, after saying he had studied psychiatry and psychology: “People have different affirmation words, different love languages. It is the truth.

“That’s when you saw Donald Trump change his tune. I’m not saying it’s right. I’m not saying it’s wrong. I’m saying you can’t deny it It was at this point that he changed air and went out and argued vaccines.

“And whatever, that’s a good thing.”

Biden said on Tuesday: “Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to receive the vaccine.”

Trump endorsed the vaccines to conservative commentator Candace Owens in an interview published Wednesday.

“The vaccine has worked. But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine,” he said.

“But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” he continued. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.”

Trump has sent mixed messages about his support for the coronavirus vaccine. He demanded praise for the vaccines developed while he was president and got himself vaccinated.

But much of his base is against the vaccine, and he notably hasn’t been vaccinated in public, despite many other politicians doing so.

He was booed by a crowd of his own supporters on Sunday when he announced his support for vaccines and received a booster.

Read the original article on Business Insider

