All PTI organizations dissolved by PM Imran after embarrassing PTI defeat in KP LG polls





Following the defeat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to dissolve all party organizations across Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed the prime minister’s decision on Friday at a press conference in Islamabad. The announcement was made by the minister after a meeting of senior party leaders chaired by the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan was reportedly disappointed with the party’s performance in the KP local elections. But Fawad Chaudhry at the press conference insisted that the results of polls in village councils indicated that the PTI was still the “biggest party in the province”.

He added, however, that the party did not believe in dynastic politics and that the prime minister had never let his mission be undermined by his personal connections. The minister said that the PML-N and the PPP awarded tickets based on personal relationships and if the same happened in the PTI, there would be no difference between us and them. Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his anger over the faulty distribution of ballot tickets.

In addition, Fawad Chaudhry said the party was receiving complaints that family members had received tickets in many cases.

The meeting also discussed the organizational structure of the party, and the minister told media that the party’s mobilization for the KP local elections was not evident on the ground. The minister said that the faulty distribution of tickets led to the prime minister’s decision to dissolve all organizations from the tehsil center.

He added that the main organizers and all party officials have been removed from their posts. In addition, a special committee would be formed to review the ticket allocation process.

