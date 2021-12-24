China reminds Christians to focus on what matters this Christmas – Xi Jinping

12/24/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – In a bizarre Christmas announcement statement released yesterday, the State Administration of Religious Affairs (SARA) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) made an effort to spread Christmas cheer by reminding people of Christians to focus on what really matters: the success of the Chinese nation and its leader.

This statement comes after President Xi Jinping announced the SARAsNational Conference on Religious Work earlier this month, a conference to reaffirm the teachings of the Chinese church. SARA asserted that this Christmas season, there is no better time to remind Chinese believers of the need to “love the party [CCP], love the country, and love socialism.“

Religion in China is heavily regulated by the CCP’s State Religious Affairs Administration, which has sole authority to sanction religion and acceptable practices in China. The sanctioned religions in China are ordained by five organizations: the Buddhist Association of China, the Chinese Taoist Association, the Islamic Association of China, the Three Self-Patriotic Christian Movement and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. Through these approved religious groups, China is applying a Sinicized version of the faith that places China’s national interests at the heart of the values ​​of all believers. Chinese Christians should adhere to strict management of religion, support the growth of the country with a proactive spirit, and always guide people to improve their understanding of the great homeland, the Chinese nation and the CCP.

Deviating from the CCP’s faith principles puts Chinese believers at risk of being seen as involved in a crime.evil cult,a phrase often used to discourage the free practice of faith. Chinese Christiansregularly harassedby Chinese police,many orders.Others have been viewed as national security threats in China, as their faith is vulnerable to Western and foreign influences. Either way, Christians will come together this season knowing that the government could come and pick them up at any time, a risk they are prepared to take to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

