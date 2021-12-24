5 quotes from Trump that indicate he will run in 2024





Presidential election is three years away, but former President Trump Donald TrumpTaskforce reunites 100 children with separated families under Trump Overnight Health Care FDA clears second COVID-19 bill, but emphasizes limits Democrats seek to reduce Biden’s Bill to pass it MORE is already fueling speculation he could mount a third White House bid.

In conclusions the former president would certainly like, more voters said they would back Trump to President BidenJoe BidenUnited, Delta cancels more than 200 flights on Christmas Eve amid the omicron surge in Le task force reunited 100 children with separated families under the Trump suspect in Philadelphia indicted in Philadelphia for Democratic MP car hijacking MORE if the election was held today, according to a recent CAPS-Harris Poll from Harvard.

Although he declined to say definitively if he would run again, Trump continued to organize rallies and endorse candidates for races across the country, posing a challenge for other potential Republicans in 2024. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantisRon DeSantis Aiming at Critical Race Theory, Ron DeSantis takes the lead in the conservative movement History shows that only new voting rights law can preserve our fragile democracy Biden resists closures as the omicron threat increases PLUS and former VP Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceJim Jordan says he has “real concerns” with Jan. 6th panel after meeting request Jan. 6 panel seeks to sit down with Jim Jordan Flynn is suing Jan. 6 panel to block access to phone recordings, PLUS testimony.

Here are five recent comments from Trump that suggest a third presidential candidacy is likely.

“The country needs it. (July 1, 2021)

Trump told Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityEquilibrium / Sustainability Presented by Southern Company Otters looting Singapore pools and paths a July town hall in Texas that he has decided whether he will run for president again in 2024, although he did not disclose what the decision was.

The remark came just days after he held his first post-presidential rally in Ohio.

“It’s not what I want,” Trump said when Hannity urged him to run again. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don’t want, is it fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we did is so important.”

“I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?” “(September 25, 2021)

Trump suggested in an interview in September that the only thing stopping him from representing himself would be a health problem.

“Well, I don’t think a bad call from a doctor or anything, do I?” Trump said on “The Water Cooler” on Real America’s Voice, when asked what would prevent him from asking the White House for another offer.

Trump, now 75, was previously the oldest president to take office until Biden earlier this year. If he wins in 2024, Trump would be 82 by the end of his second term.

“Things happen. By God, they happen,” he told the show’s commentator David Brody. “But I feel so good.”

If I faced [DeSantis], I would beat him like I would beat everyone. “(October 4, 2021)

If Trump decides to run again, he could face a crowded primary field and one of his most watched potential rivals is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

With speculation swirling about a DeSantis run, Trump sent a possible warning signal to the governor, saying he believed DeSantis would step down to give the former president another shot at the White House.

But Trump did not express concern even if DeSantis were to stay in the race.

If I faced him, I would beat him like I beat everyone else, Trump said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live published Oct. 4.

If Trump ran, he would likely skate for the 2024 GOP nomination, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released on Monday.

The poll, largely in line with other recent polls, found that 67% of Republican voters would support the former president, with former Vice President Mike Pence coming in second with 9% and DeSantis in third with 8%.

“If you love the country, you have no choice.” (Dec 1, 2021)

In a December interview with British broadcaster Nigel Farage, the former politician known for his support of the Brexit movement, Trump continued to hint at a third White House candidacy. Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after his election in 2016.

When asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort if he would be willing to give up his more laid-back lifestyle after the presidency, Trump said he was eager to return to Washington.

I love our country, Trump told Farage.

If you love the country, you have no choice. It’s not a question, it’s a wonderful and beautiful life. But I liked it too because I was helping people. This is why I did it. And I think you will be happy in the future as well, he said.

“If you love the country, you have no choice”

In an exclusive interview with GB News, former President Donald Trump hinted that he would run for the White House again in 2024. pic.twitter.com/uGzkYmerIC

UK News (@GBNEWS) December 2, 2021

Trump also told Farage that many Republican candidates for next year’s midterm election are seeking his approval.

“If I decide [not to run again], I think my base is going to be very angry. “(December 8, 2021)

In an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, Trump said we see what will happen right after midterm. “

I think we have a few people who are, that would be great, but it’s, you know, really early on. It’s very, very early, Trump said.

Even with other potential candidates in the race, Trump has expressed concern that he will not stay on good terms with his supporters if he chooses not to run in 2024.

If I decide that, I think my base is going to be very angry, he said.

