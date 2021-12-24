In anticipation of Omicron ‘wave’, PMs meet to focus on vaccination and sequencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at parliament in New Delhi to attend the first day of the budget session on January 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi

On the evening of December 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in New Delhi on the country’s COVID-19 preparedness.

Among other measures, Prime Minister Modi called on the authorities to ensure that a good number of positive samples are sent quickly for genome sequencing.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting on the city’s response and said they were preparing for the worst case of 1 lakh of new cases per day.

New Delhi: On the evening of December 23, hours after speaking at a large rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting in New Delhi on the country’s COVID-19 preparedness.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Union Department of Health and Interior Ministry, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Urban Development Departments, AYUSH Ministry and a few others.

It lasted more than two hours. Modi asked officials in attendance to ensure health systems were in place down to the district level to address any challenges the spread of the omicron variant might pose, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.

India has so far registered 236 cases of the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Modi also called on authorities to ensure that a good number of positive samples are sent quickly for genome sequencing, so researchers can track the prevalence of the variant and help health officials to react accordingly. He also said disease surveillance should be stepped up in parallel, with an emphasis on tracing contacts of those who test positive.

The statement also said Modi ordered states to ensure the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proceed to meet the target in saturation mode (sic).

This goal is to fully immunize the eligible population against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

Earlier today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan discussed the readiness with state officials. States with looming elections, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, urged to increase exponentially [the pace of] immunization, especially in districts where coverage remains low.

He also advised states to impose nighttime curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, among others. The government of Madhya Pradesh has already announced such a decision. A day earlier, the Delhi government announced a ban on gatherings.

Bhushan said states should increase testing, with PCR testing accounting for at least 60% of all tests performed. And if testing positivity assesses the fraction of tests that return a positive result compared to the total number of tests in a state exceeding 10%, it should consider applying containment measures.

Kejriwal’s meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held a meeting with officials following the increase in the number of cases in the nation’s capital. Since December 19, the city has reported more than 100 new cases per day, including 118 reported on December 23.

Kejriwal said after the Delhi government was preparing to deal with a potential outbreak of the omicron variant resulting in 1 lakh of new cases per day. During the country’s second major COVID-19 outbreak in April-May this year, Delhi reported 26,000 new cases per day at its highest level.

The item that needed it most and was also very difficult to find was liquid medical oxygen. To this end, the city procures 15 tankers to transport the fluid, he said.

Since the omicron variant is known to be more transmissible, Kejriwal added, his government is also making arrangements for health workers to perform 3 lakh tests per day in Delhi, up from the current 60,000 per day.

He also advised people not to rush to hospitals unless the illness is severe, and that the government improve management of home isolation assuming the omicron variant causes milder illness than the variant. delta. According to him, 1,000 teams will make home visits to people receiving treatment at home. Members of these teams will provide patients with a medical kit including medication and pulse oximeters.

If we need to hire agencies for home visits, we will, added Kejriwal.