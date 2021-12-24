Erdogan Says Interest Rates Rise Against Recent Turkish Lira Gains





Ankara will strive to boost its economy with investments, job creation, increased exports and other techniques, Erdogan said.

President Erdogan made his comments ahead of a private meeting with economic experts [Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency/Getty-archive]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced his country would no longer raise interest rates to curb inflation, saying measures taken on Monday had reversed the country’s currency problems within a day. . “We have put aside the classic understanding of the economy which keeps inflation under control with high interest rates,” the president said, according to the news agency.Bloomberg. Ankara will work to boost its economy with investments, job creation, increased exports and other techniques, Erdogan said, speaking on television ahead of a private meeting with officials and economic experts. on the financial future of the country. Erdogan added: “We saw that the money bubble disappeared within a day with the package of measures. “We will see a different economic climate throughout the summer once financial stability is achieved.” The package Erdogan referred to from Monday included a program designed to protect lira bank deposits from changes in the value of the currency. Since its entry into force, the pound has skyrocketed, although the currency is still worth 67% less against the US dollar than it was in late 2017, before the onset of the combined debt and debt crisis. the monetary value of Turkey. Turkey’s standard interest rate has been cut several times and sharply by its central bank, starting in September. The president backed the effort, although he dipped the Turkish lira. Despite this, Erdogan has not deviated from his position, promising the nation that he will encourage large-scale investment while keeping borrowing costs low. He believes that when borrowing is more expensive, it increases inflation, as companies pass their losses on to ordinary people. This understanding is rejected by economists. The call comes amid an unprecedented drop in the Turkish lira, while Musk is known for championing crypto alternatives to national fiat currencies, most notably Dogecoin. However, this was not addressed during the meeting. https://t.co/qu9WLIxnfQ The New Arabic (@The_NewArab) December 17, 2021 Even with the improvements in the value of the lira this week, it is still worth about a quarter less than when interest started to fall. Erdogan’s comments on Friday follow a decline in support for his ruling party for justice and development as economic pain from the coronavirus has taken its toll. The next elections in Turkey are in 2023. With inflation reaching over 21% last month, the president risks losing a core constituency, less well-off citizens who cannot afford a rise in the cost of living.

