Punk band The K *** s hit back after LadBaby criticism of their explicit Boris Johnson song



The punk group The K *** s accused LadBaby of using poverty, hunger and desperation to peddle records, after the novelty act criticized their explicit song about Boris Johnson. The K *** and LadBaby are both currently in contention for this year’s Christmas number one, the first following last year’s Boris Johnson Is AF *** ing C ***. Meanwhile, LadBaby is hoping to land their fourth festive record with Sausage Rolls For Everyone, a reimagined version of Ed Sheeran and Elton Johns hit Merry Christmas to benefit the food bank charity. Trussell Trust. Asked in a recent interview with the Official card company what he thought of the effort of The K ***, singer of LadBaby Mark Hoyle Said: It takes a certain type of person to download a song with this in the title, but you never know. There is definitely an element that people are not happy with this government, but our song is for charity, I don’t think theirs is and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. . This is something that is even more important given everything that is going on. Boris Johnson is the subject of another song by the punk band The K *** s Léon Neal via Getty Images In response, the K *** said Shock: When you step back and watch it, the idea of ​​an act peddling a single by screaming in front of the camera, repeatedly talking about child hunger while waving sausages, and then using our collective guilt. to be a corporation that needs food banks to leverage a sponsorship deal with a spotless business is like something out of Charlie Brookers Black Mirror. They then released a full statement, which said: As for Mark Hoyles’ comments that it takes a certain type of person to download a song with that in the title, I totally agree with him. It takes the kind of person who is willing to look beyond the lukewarm diarrhea that is pumped into people’s consciousness through mainstream television, radio and tabloid newspapers. The kind of person who is prepared stands up for what they believe in and denounces the government for its lies, cover-ups and corruption. The kind of person who can see that it was the conservative policies of selfishness, misery and deprivation that caused this country to need food banks in the first place. Pointing out that with the proceeds from their 2020 single, they made large donations to charities, including the mental health charity Mind and Cardiac Risk In The Young, they added: So vulgar as to using food banks to peddle records, raise our profile or sign lucrative sponsorship deals. HuffPost UK has contacted LadBaby for further comment. On the charts by midweek, LadBaby was on track to clinch Christmas number one, with Ed and Eltons’ original version of Merry Christmas behind at number two. K *** s track looked like it was about to peak at row five, behind Wham’s party classics! and Mariah Carey. This year, Christmas number one will be announced Friday night at 6 p.m. ET.

