



Beijing: China has adopted severe measures against Catholic churches to sinize Christians in the country. Indika Sri Aravinda, a freelance journalist, writing in Colombo Gazette, said the destruction or desecration of Catholic churches and shrines has often been reported across China, including Hebei, Henan, Guizhou provinces. , Shaanxi and Shandong. Religious activists call it all part of a Chinese government plan to sinicize Christianity. The plan calls for “retranslating and annotating” the Bible, to find commonalities with socialism and to establish a “correct understanding” of the text. “ In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping said religions insufficiently conforming to communist ideals pose a threat to the country’s government and must therefore become more “Chinese-oriented,” Aravinda reported. Since he took power, crosses have been removed from around 1,500 churches. Restrictions were put in place in February 2018, making it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to enter a church building. Although religious freedom is officially guaranteed by the Chinese constitution, religious groups must register with the government and are supervised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In addition, during a two-day conference held in Beijing in December, CCP cadres insisted on “sinizing religion in China.” Emphasis was also reportedly placed on orienting religion to “adapt to socialist society,” reported Colombo Gazette. In order to strengthen the CCP’s doctrine on religious policy, dozens of priests belonging to the underground Catholic Church have been arrested by police in mainland China in recent months.

The term underground church is used to refer to Chinese Catholic churches in the People’s Republic of China that have chosen not to associate with the state-sanctioned Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, Aravinda said. At least 6 bishops of the underground Church have disappeared some for more than 3 years, others for several months all because they refused to accept the control of the official Catholic Church the Patriotic Association. Similar pressures are exerted on underground Catholic families: their children are banned from school and their churches are destroyed. The Chinese government must realize that it can achieve national unity and integration only by embracing the religious and cultural diversity of the people and, therefore, all possible measures must be taken to protect the rights of the nation. minority community and allow it to live according to its religious traditions, says Aravinda.

