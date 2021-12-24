PM Modi – Cashmere Reader





VARANASI: Taking a hit in opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that talking about the cow had become a “crime” by some people, but “she is a mother and a sacred one to us”.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally here after unveiling and laying the foundation stones for 27 projects, including a dairy project, just months before assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said those who joke about cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families depends on “pashudhan” (cattle).

“Talking about cow, talking about ‘gobardhan’ (cow dung) has been transformed into ‘gunah’ (crime) by some people. The cow can be a crime for some people, for us it is the mother, sacred (gaaye kuch logo ke liye gunah ho sakti hai, hamare liye gaaye, mata hai, poojniye hai), ”Modi said.

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi party, Modi said his dictionary contained “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”. “For us the priority is’ sabka saath, sabka vikas”, said the Prime Minister.

“It hurts some when I speak of double engine, double power and double development because they, who see politics from the spectacle of caste, sect and religion, never wanted development. of the UP, “said the Prime Minister. Modi also alleged that those who think of selfish gains do not like the development of the state.

“They oppose the development of Purvanchal and work for Baba Vishwanath Dham. I was told that last Sunday 1.50 lakh of pilgrims reached the darshan of Baba Vishwanath Dham, ”he said.

Those who backed down, their anger will increase further as people across the state stand by the twin-engine government and give their blessings, Modi said.

The prime minister also insisted on natural agriculture, saying it was the need of the moment. In India, natural agriculture was practiced at one time, but over time chemical agriculture took over, he said.

For the safety of future generations, we will have to adopt natural agriculture, he said. Modi said for his government that the growth of the dairy sector is one of the top priorities. This was Modi’s second visit to his parliamentary constituency in the past 10 days. Previously, he had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the city.

After arriving here in the morning, I opened and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,095 crore. This included “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon.

Spread over 30 acres, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and process around 5 lakh liters of milk per day, officials said.

