President Jokowi examines the implementation of smart city and green building in BSD city





Bogordaily.net The Board of Directors of Sinar Mas Land received a working visit from the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) – Joko Widodo with Suharso Monoarfa (Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Planning Agency of development in the Green Office Park, BSD City area on Friday, December 24, 2021. The working visit aims to see the progress of the development of new cities by the private sector, in this case Sinar Mas Land through one of its projects, BSD City. This visit is linked to the government’s plan to build a New State Capital Project (IKN) located in East Kalimantan Province. Michael Widjaja, CEO of Sinar Mas Land Group, explained: “We are very excited to receive a working visit from Mr. Joko Widodo and Mr. Suharso Monoarfa and to have the opportunity to explain that Sinar Mas Land does not just construct buildings and roads, but we are developing residential areas that can accommodate the activities of its residents in the future by combining ideas and creativity and technology based on the vision and values ​​of the business. We always challenge ourselves to produce the best work by fulfilling the dreams of future generations of living in a city that is ideal and habitable for them. The President of the Republic of Indonesia received an explanation from Dhony Rahajoe (General Manager of the President’s Office of Sinar Mas Land) and Irawan Harahap (Head of Digital Technology Ecosystem and Development of Sinar Mas Land) regarding the development of the BSD city area through multimedia screens and city models. This was followed by a review of the GOP environment and the opportunity to visit the control center room of the Sinar Mas Land Plaza building to see how the traffic conditions and safety in the BSD City area can be. monitored in this command center. Concluding his visit to BSD City, the President of the Republic of Indonesia – Joko Widodo met a number of business players who are part of BSD City’s digital ecosystem, including the Purwadhika Coding School Talent Development Program , NXL E-sports Training Center, and Imajin Manufacturing Hub which is engaged in 3D printing. During the working visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also showed great interest in applying the concepts of green district, green building and green office to BSD City. Sinar Mas Land combines the interests of commercial and office activities through the concept of green building with the interests of environmental conservation in the BSD Green Office Park area under study, including the BSD Sinar Mas Land Plaza building and the Green Office Park (GOP) building 9. *** The GOP area and the office buildings built there have implemented the concept of sustainable development in their operations, namely green construction, low carbon emissions, energy saving, water resource management, management of green waste and less plastic. The GOP area and other buildings have obtained Green District and Green Building certificates from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Green Building Council Indonesia (GBCI).

