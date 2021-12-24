Opinion: Donald Trump’s influence is waning





“I will have a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago to discuss all these points, and more,” said the former president in a statement so full of outlandish claims and trolls that it reads like he’s dictating in one excited breath.

Holding the press conference is a dreadful choice that dishonors those who died in the hour-long battle between police and Trump loyalists who wanted to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory. But Trump has two apparent goals: He wants to perpetuate false allegations of voter fraud and rewrite history with the lie that the attack was just an “unarmed protest” in response to “rigged elections,” as ‘says its press release. By making these false claims, he also wants to tighten his grip on the GOP by denouncing those who refuse to accept his alternate version of reality.

In either case, the Trump stunt suggests a man operating not from a place of trust and strength, but of anxiety and confusion. Anyone following the Special House Committee on January 6 will understand why. News from the committee indicates that they are focusing on Trump and his entourage, with the possibility that they may make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, sources told CNN. In the meantime, key figures like rally organizer Ali Alexander are cooperating with the committee. It’s clear the former president wants to solidify his position within the party – but given his efforts to stay relevant over the past year, it’s safe to say his power is limited. Of course, Trump played a disproportionate role in shaping the GOP; his lies about voter fraud took hold within the party, Republican-controlled states passed a number of voter restriction laws, and he ushered in an era of growing extremism. But now that he’s no longer in the country’s top office, Trump himself is far from the kingmaker he wants to be. In hindsight, Trump’s attempts to exert his power over the GOP have been uneven. State-level attempts to overturn the 2020 election results all failed, and when the former president pushed the governor of Texas to advance election audit legislation, it did not result in nothing. Meanwhile, her handpicked candidate for the seat of the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has suspended her campaign amid allegations of domestic violence. And in Alabama, his support for Senate candidate Mo Brooks seems to have little effect (you may recall that Trump’s weakness manifested itself in Alabama in 2017 when his choices for the US Senate both lost. in the primary and general election.) Other setbacks for Trump include the failure of his approved candidate in a special Congressional election in Texas. And those fighting primary battles against incumbent Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan.6 insurgency are struggling to fundraise. In the most egregious example, Jan. 6 committee representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming – a Republican who could top Trump’s enemies list – has 10 times more campaign money than her endorsed challenger. Trump, according to the last federal election. Commission deposits from October. In Washington, DC, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Republican in power, appears to be distancing himself from Trump. He recently expressed interest in the Jan. 6 committee’s efforts to “reveal all the participants who were involved,” and added: “It was a horrible event, and I think what they are trying to find out is something the public needs to know. ”Trump and his television allies have bombarded McConnell with criticism for months. And although the former president recently declared McConnell “a disaster” who should be replaced, Republican senators do not appear to want to do it, according to Politico. To understand the state of Trumpism almost a year after January 6, we can also look at its recent speaking events. Trump teamed up with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly to start a “History Tour,” but they failed to sell enough tickets to fill a few of the venues. In Dallas, some members of the public booed Trump when he said he received the Covid-19 booster. O’Reilly said he reassured Trump about his stance on vaccines earlier today.

Added together, the poor performance in political races, the resilience of McConnell, the relentless investigation by the Jan. 6 committee, and the shock of hearing boos in an arena that failed to sell itself – it is no wonder Trump is considering a press conference to mark the anniversary of the horrific attack on the United States Capitol. He may be in Palm Beach, Florida where the sun is shining on his Mar-A-Lago resort, but he desperately needs the warmth of the media attention and the controversies it will inevitably spark. .

