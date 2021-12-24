Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan described as “puppet” in India, says Nawaz Sharif





Lahore:

Fallen Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made another search of Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming the cricketer-turned-politician is referred to as a ‘puppet’ leader in India because he was installed by the mighty military in 2018 .

Mr Sharif, who is currently in London seeking treatment for heart disease, attended, via video link, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general assembly held on Thursday in Lahore.

“In India, Imran Khan is referred to as a ‘puppet’ and in the United States, he (Imran) is said to have even less powers than those of a mayor. This is because the world knows how he came to power. Imran did not come to power by popular vote but with the help of (the) military establishment, ”said the three-time former prime minister.

Mr Sharif, 71, convicted of two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the High Court in Lahore granted him leave to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Earlier at the party meeting, Mr. Sharif attacked the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former ISI chief, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, for “imposing a puppet government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ”during rigged general elections in 2018.

“This man (Imran Khan) used to say that he would rather kill himself than go to the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Now we are waiting for him to commit suicide, said Sharif, recalling Khan’s fierce criticism of the former Pakistani government’s borrowings from international institutions.

The PTI government, in its first three years in power since 2018, has already incurred more than $ 34 billion in debt with governments and foreign institutions. Sharif said: In the name of the new Pakistan (naya Pakistan), inept and incompetent people like Imran Khan have been imposed on the nation which has ruined the country’s economy. He added that the reason for the country’s decline is that the Constitution is never considered supreme and oaths are never honored.

“Even people’s opinions are held hostage. If Pakistan is to progress towards prosperity, then the lessons of the past must be learned. If we want to bring back the glory days of the country, we have to give people the franchise right, ”he said.

Former Foreign Minister and close associate of Sharif, Khawaja Asif said: I know how brave Imran Khan is. We know on whose support (the military establishment) he looks good and challenges his political opponents. When Imran had been in prison (under General Pervez Musharraf) for four to five days, he was crying behind bars. Seeing this, the government of the day released him. Former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Sharif may be considering returning to Pakistan “very soon”.

