Jokowi hopes mosques next to places of worship become centers of education, da’wah and deliberation

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the central management office building of the Indonesian Mosque Council (PP DMI) on Jalan Matraman Raya Jakarta East. He hopes that in the future, DMI will continue to be enthusiastic about making the mosque a place to strengthen national ties and improve prosperity.

“To make the mosque not only a place of worship for Muslims but also serves as an educational center, an enlightening dakwah center and also serves as a place of deliberation to create associations, strengthen national ties and also a center for development and education. ‘improved community wellness,’ he said. Jokowi on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Friday (24/12).

Jokowi also wants the mosque to be a place where people can process information, deepen their religious knowledge and become a good deed. As well as a center of preaching and education of the people.

“Sowing Islam as a blessing for the universe. Rahmatan lil alamin, so that mosques contribute to building the civilization of our country, Indonesia,” he hoped.

The former mayor of Solo also hopes that the mosque can build up superior human resources, have character and a noble character. That is why he also agreed with DMI’s intention to prosper and make the mosque flourish as an economic stimulus for the people.

“I also agree that it is the effort of the Indonesian Mosque Council to make mosques prosper and prosper, therefore mosques must function as economic boosters for the people, mosques really form a society which is economically, politically and culturally. empowered “, he concluded. [lia]