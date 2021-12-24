House panel calls on Supreme Court to respond to Donald Trump’s request





The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill has asked the Supreme Court to respond to former President Donald Trump’s request that judges prevent the National Archives from releasing its White House files from ‘by mid-January, according to a report.

The panel filed a fast-track request Thursday evening, hours after Trump’s lawyers appealed to the High Court to overturn lower court rulings and protect about 700 pages of documents the committee is seeking, CNN reported.

In its request, the panel urged the tribunal to consider taking up the case at its Jan. 14 conference, saying any delay “would inflict serious harm on the select committee and the public.”

“The special committee needs the documents requested now to help shape the direction of the investigation and enable the special committee to recommend remedial legislation in a timely manner,” the panel said in its file.

The House Select Committee has asked the Supreme Court for a ruling on whether or not to protect 700 pages of documents relating to the Capitol Riot.

The committee also informed the Supreme Court that it and the Biden administration would file responses to Trump’s request by December 30.

Trump’s legal team has filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court asking justices to block publication of the documents after lower courts dismissed his claims of executive privilege.

President Biden waived this privilege, saying allowing the documents to remain hidden is not in the best interests of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump supporters riot outside the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court rejected Trump’s offer to protect the documents, saying it “provided no basis for the court to overturn” Biden’s decision and that the files were “directly relevant” to the panel survey.

The House committee says the mine of documents – including visitor logs, phone records, presidential journals, drafts of speeches and handwritten notes – will shed light on Trump White House actions leading up to the rally January 6 on the Ellipse and the subsequent march on the Capitol by Trump supporters to disrupt the certification of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

They include communications between Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, and other administration officials.

The House select committee filed an expedited request on December 23, 2021 – hours after Trump's lawyers appealed to the High Court to overturn lower court rulings.

Trump’s lawyers argue that the committee’s investigation is politically motivated and that the release of the documents would set a disastrous precedent for other presidents.

Congress cannot engage in winding fishing expeditions in the hope of embarrassing President Trump or exposing presidents and his staff to sensitive and privileged communications for the sake of exposing him, ”say they in their file.

