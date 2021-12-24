By Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey – AZERTAC





His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mister President, Dear brother. On my personal behalf and on behalf of the Turkish people, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your 60th birthday and wish you and the members of your precious family the best of health, happiness and a long life. . I am very happy to witness Azerbaijan’s new achievements every year, the influence it has gained globally and the prosperity it has gained. The determination and determination that you showed first in the liberation of Karabakh, and now in its reconstruction and restoration, is highly praised by Turkey. Thanks to the bilateral cooperation that we have established on the basis of unshakeable fraternal ties and further promoted by high-level visits, we have implemented and will continue to implement many common projects that define the landscape and the future of our region. We have an unwavering desire to further develop our determination in all areas, which is based on the principle of “one nation, two states” inherited from the national leader Heydar Aliyev, which we have decided to raise to the rank of alliance. Our mutual support and solidarity, which are the preconditions of our eternal brotherhood, are also a guarantee for the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in our region. Dear President, I take this opportunity to once again congratulate Your Excellency on your birthday and convey my most sincere wishes for the well-being and happiness of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan. Truly, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President of the Republic of Turkey

