Boris Johnson abandons Christmas lockdown plans to avoid “delicate” clash with Commons | Politics | News





Boris Johnson said earlier this week that no new restrictions would be imposed before Christmas despite the growing number of new coronavirus infections plaguing the country. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all introduced new rules to be implemented from December 26, but no indication of any changes for England has been given so far. Political commentator Lucy Fisher said “several high-ranking figures” have now claimed that a lockdown will not be introduced to avoid having to remind Commons of the hiatus.

Speaking to LBC, Ms Fisher said: “It should be noted that members of the government made it clear that no final decisions have been made and nothing has been ruled out as the data could, of course, be worsen considerably. “But it is interesting that in my talks with many government figures, I was really struck by several high level figures saying that it now seemed less likely that the Prime Minister would propose restrictions next week. “Instead, it’s thought at this point that he’s more likely to offer people some solid advice on trying to brake and limit their mixing indoors. “I think this is in part a reflection of the logistics that the Prime Minister has promised to consult with MPs on any changes to the law.” JUST IN: What happened to AstraZeneca? Why the Oxford vaccine disappeared

The Daily Telegraph deputy political editor added: “And the logistics of bringing Parliament back, remember during a break, are delicate.” Boris Johnson encouraged people across the UK to receive their booster shots in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a “wonderful” gift for their families. In his Christmas message, the Prime Minister also said the pandemic was far from over as “Omicron is on the rise”, and paid tribute to the work of NHS staff. Mr Johnson added: “While the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country, and that is to get this shot, that it is your first or your second, or your booster. READ MORE: “All Kinds of Wrong! “Anti-vaccines serving as” legal papers “for Alan Shearer go to the wrong house

NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said the service was on “war footing” as the Omicron variant swept across the country. Across England, 18,829 NHS staff in acute care hospital trusts were absent for coronavirus-related reasons on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 earlier this month, according to NHS England data. In London, 3,874 NHS staff in acute trusts were absent due to Covid on December 19, more than double the number a week earlier (1,540) and more than three times the number at the start of the month ( 1,174). The total included staff who were ill with Covid or who needed to self-isolate.

