Biden signs Xinjiang import ban





RETURN TO UNITED STATES:

Key to Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law is a rebuttable presumption that assumes all products in Xinjiang are made with forced labor US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns over forced labor, the White House said, prompting angry condemnation from the Chinese. The Uyghur law on the prevention of forced labor is part of the US response to Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has called genocide. The bill was passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this month after lawmakers reached a compromise between the House of Representatives and Senate versions. Photo: AFP Key to the legislation is a rebuttable presumption that assumes that all goods in Xinjiang, where Beijing has established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslims, are made with forced labor. It bans imports unless it can be proven otherwise. Some products such as cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon used to make solar panels are considered high priority for enforcement action. China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world’s materials for solar panels. The Chinese embassy in Washington said the act ignored the truth and maliciously slandered the human rights situation in Xinjiang. This is a serious violation of international law and the norms of international relations, and blatant interference in China’s internal affairs. China strongly condemns it and firmly rejects it, embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu () said in an emailed statement. He said China would react more in light of the developments, but did not elaborate. Uyghur-American vice chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Nury Turkel, told Reuters earlier this month that the effectiveness of the actions would depend on the Bidens administration’s willingness to ensure that ‘it is respected, in particular when companies request exemptions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Bidens ‘approval of the law underscores the United States’ commitment to tackling forced labor, including in the context of the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang. The State Department is committed to working with Congress and our interagency partners to continue to fight forced labor in Xinjiang and strengthen international action against this blatant human rights violation, he said. he declares. One of the co-sponsors of the bill, US Senator Jeff Merkley, said it was necessary to send a resounding and unequivocal message against genocide and forced labor. Now … we can finally ensure that American consumers and businesses can purchase goods without inadvertently complicity in the horrific human rights violations in China, Merkley said in a statement. In its final days in January, the administration of former US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection then estimated that around US $ 9 billion in cotton products and US $ 10 million in tomato products were imported from China during the year. former.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/12/25/2003770137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos