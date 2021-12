Indians flood markets and tourist sites despite Omicron concerns

NEW DELHI, December 24 (Reuters) – Indians are swarming markets and resuming crowded flights to vacation destinations despite calls from authorities urging restraint and caution in the face of increasing cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that spreads quickly. In the coastal state of Goa, extremely popular as a tourist destination for its beaches and offshore casinos, hotels are operating at almost 90% occupancy, with some 90 flights landing in the western state daily. , reducing air traffic volumes to pre-pandemic levels. . “For a year, people have not celebrated anything. This year we have vacationers as well as people celebrating their milestone birthdays and weddings. In terms of occupancy, we are back to pre-COVID levels,” Nilesh Shah, who heads a leading state travel agency, told Reuters. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Shah estimated more than a million tourists entered Goa in December alone, as COVID-related restrictions eased in most countries in India and coronavirus cases bottomed out a year and a half. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has warned states not to let their guard down, as cases of the Omicron variant have jumped to 358, although no deaths have been reported so far. Read more FUTURE PROBLEMS? “There are festivals, there is the New Year and we see that there could be problems because of that,” Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government official who is advising Modi on the pandemic, said on Friday during of a press conference. The eastern state of Orissa announced new restrictions on Friday, banning all social gatherings until January 2 and limiting the number of people allowed to enter a church for Christmas. This follows similar restrictions announced by the territory of the Indian capital of New Delhi this week. An Indian court on Thursday urged Modi’s government to suspend political rallies in states facing elections due to the rise in Omicron infections. Elections for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly, home to more than 220 million people, are slated for early 2022, but final dates have yet to be announced. Three other states are also expected to hold local elections at the same time. In total, India has so far recorded 34.8 million cases of COVID and nearly 480,000 deaths during the pandemic. Modi’s government rushed to immunize all 944 million adults in the country and administered at least one dose to 88% of them. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai. Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow and Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gareth Jones Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

