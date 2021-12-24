One of the greatest achievements of mankind





In two recent appearances, former US President Donald Trump has advocated for Covid-19 vaccines and … [+] boosters, indicating that it has already received the booster. (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former US President and current Mar-A-Lago resident Donald Trump said last week he had received the Covid-19 booster and the Covid-19 vaccines were working. In fact, in a TV show hosted by political commentator Candace Owens, Trump called the Covid-19 vaccines one of humanity’s greatest achievements. The question is, what influence will Trump actually have on those who support him but still refuse to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Last Sunday, Trump appeared with former Fox News host Bill OReilly on stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX as part of The History Tour. OReilly told the crowd that the President and I were both vaxxed and asked Trump: Did you get the recall? To that Trump said yes, and OReilly added, I got that too. This exchange elicited some boos from the crowd as you see in the video accompanying the following tweet from CBS News:

Welcome to 2021, when people are booed for getting a science-based public health measure. And after? Yelling at people for wearing underwear or using the bathroom. Trump then appropriately berated the crowd, Oh, ne, ne, ne, ne, ne! There’s a tiny little group there, waving their hands and shaking their heads. Yes, Trump called them tiny.

Then on Tuesday, Trump appeared on an episode of Daily Wire Candace, hosted by Owens. If you were to go to the Daily Wire website today, you would be greeted with a DO NOT COMPLY, IN CAPITALS. The message reads: We are fighting traditional media with real news and investigative journalism. We fight waking entertainment with original comedies, sports and movies. And now we are fighting the government’s tyrannical vaccine mandate.

To use the words of Keanu Reeves as Neo in the Matrix movies, whoa! So it wasn’t too surprising that Owens on his show started raising questions about the Covid-19 vaccine as shown in the video embedded in this tweet:

As you can see, Trump has said the vaccine is one of mankind’s greatest achievements. Trump, surprise, surprise, took credit for the vaccine by saying: I found a vaccine, with three vaccines. He used the proposed words even though Trump was probably not one of the many scientists working in vaccine labs or clinics. All of them are very, very good, he added. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years. Of course, real science doesn’t work the way Tony Stark and Iron Man do. No one can come up with a whole new vaccine technology in less than nine months. Trump did not give birth to the vaccine after carrying it for so long. Instead, researchers worked on mRNA vaccines for more than a decade. The United States has been lucky, damn lucky, that this technology was available for use against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Nonetheless, Owens broke Trump’s praise for the vaccine and himself with More people died from COVID this year. By the way, under Joe Biden that under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are wondering how.

Whore. Did Owens just throw a Joe Biden into the conversation? Nonetheless, Trump stayed on point and syringe, interrupting back by emphasizing, Oh no, vaccines work, but some people aren’t that. He went on to say: The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you are protected.

Trump added, “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine. Trump was mostly right. However, the vaccine does not offer 100% protection. It is not like a gigantic concrete condom for the whole body. You can still get very sick with Covid-19 if you are vaccinated, although your chances are great, much weaker, which is why the combination of other Covid-19 precautions such as wearing a face mask and social distancing are so important as long as SARS-CoV-2 is still spreading relatively uncontrollably.

Interestingly, when Owens later claimed that making children wear face masks at school was like China, Trump backed down. He replied that the Chinese education system is much better than ours. You know what? They are ranked number two or three. And were ranked number 44. Yes, Owens added a similar China to the conversation, but Trump didn’t take what apparently could have been the bait.

Anti-vaccination protests frequently include people carrying Trump and other Trump flags … [+] paraphernalia. (Photo by David McNew / Getty Images)

Getty Images

So where does that leave the United States, which is in the middle of the winter wave of Covid-19 that began before the Omicron variant spread? Well, Covid-19 vaccine coverage is still well below the levels needed to truly interrupt the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 61.7% of the total US population have been fully immunized and only 31.5% have received booster shots. Andrew Romano recently covered for Yahoo News the results of a Yahoo News and YouGov survey of 1,558 American adults, conducted December 9-13. This survey found that 48% of Trump voters oppose the encouragement of vaccination against Covid-19 in response to the spread of the virus. Omicron variant. Much has been written about how a large percentage of those who still refuse to be vaccinated also supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

So will Trumps advocating vaccination against Covid-19 really change the minds of his supporters? Of course, a question is who runs whom? Does Trump really have that much influence over others? Or did he simply replicate and amplify what his supporters felt long before entering the political arena? As a prominent politician once told me, politicians do not rule but rather determine where the winds blow and then try to follow the winds.

Not all anti-vaccines are Trump supporters, and not all anti-vaccination sentiment comes from the so-called Red States, as this segment from Jordan Klepper on The Daily Show showed:

Yes, you got it right. People are willing to seek medical advice from a cat and a coffee enema, but not from a vaccine approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If Trump wants to show real leadership, he can do so by influencing those who still resist the Covid-19 vaccination. Trump deserves credit for supporting the development of vaccines against Covid-19. So it makes sense for him to protect such a legacy by doing what he can to maximize their impact. Whether he can help overcome the situation of hesitation over the Covid-19 vaccine will show whether Trump can actually overcome anti-vaxxer sentiment.

