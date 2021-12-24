Prime Minister Imran welcomes President Putin’s remarks against Islamophobia





Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks against Islamophobia, saying that the latter’s statement reaffirmed his position that “insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression”.

“I welcome President Putin’s statement which reaffirms my message that insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

Prime Minister Imran also urged the leaders of Muslim countries to spread this message to the leaders of non-Muslim countries to counter Islamophobia.

President Putin, at his annual press conference Thursday, said disrespect for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) did not count as “an expression of artistic freedom”.

The blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam,” he said.

Putin said these acts gave rise to extremist reprisals, citing as an example the attack on the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after publishing blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PSL), Russian news agency TASS reported. .

“In some other countries, this respect is rare,” he noted.

For many years, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Western world to respect the sentiments of Muslim communities while practicing “freedom of expression”.

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, the Pakistani prime minister said that Muslim leaders never presented real Islam to the West, especially after 9/11. This made Muslims in Western countries confronted with Islamophobia despite the fact that terrorism had nothing to do with Islam, he added.

He said that “Imran Khan alone could not bring about any change,” rather that the entire Muslim world must take a common stance in forums such as the United Nations to make a difference.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman also paid tribute to the Russian president, saying his statement justifies the position of the Muslim world that disrespecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression.

