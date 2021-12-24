President Jokowi Review Smart City & Green Building BSD City





TANGERANG, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) saw with his own eyes the progress of the construction of a new city developed by the Sinar Mas Land (SML) group of companies through one of its projects, BSD City. This visit is linked to the government’s plan to build a New State Capital Project (IKN) located in East Kalimantan Province. Group CEO (Chief executive officer) Sinar Mas Land Michael Widjaja said: Sinar Mas Land was excited to receive a working visit from President Jokowi and Suharso Monoarfa and had the opportunity to explain that Sinar Mas Land does not just build buildings and roads, but is developing residential areas that can accommodate the activities of its residents in the future by combining ideas and creativity and technology based on the vision and values ​​of the company. “We always challenge ourselves to produce the best work by fulfilling the dreams of future generations of living in an ideal city that is liveable for them.” Michael Widjaja said in a statement Friday 12/24/2021. The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo and the Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa accompanied by the Board of Directors of Sinar Mas Land have paid a working visit to the Green Zone office park, city of BSD. Photo: special The president got an explanation from Managing Director President Bureau SML Dhony Rahajoe dan Head of Ecosystem and Development of Digital Technologies SML Irawan Harahap, regarding the development of the BSD City area. Then it continued by reviewing the environment of the GOP and the opportunity to visit the command center at the Sinar Mas Land Plaza building to see how the conditions are circulation and the security of the BSD City area can be monitored at order center. On this occasion, President Jokowi visited The Breeze BSD City wallless shopping mall. The President seemed very happy to be able to visit BSD City and asked a number of ministers and regional leaders to visit this region. During the working visit, President Jokowi showed great interest in the application of the concept green district, green building, and green desk which is located in the city of BSD. Sinar Mas Land combines the interests of commercial and office activities through the concept of green building with environmental conservation interests in the BSD Green Office Park area of ​​the locations studied, including Gedung Sinar Mas Land Plaza BSD and Gedung Green Office Park (GOP) 9. The GOP area and the office buildings built there have implemented the concept Sustainable development in operation, namely green construction, low carbon emissions, energy saving, water resource management, green waste management, and less plastic. GOP area and other buildings got certificates green district and green building from Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Singapore and Green Building Council Indonesia (GBCI). SML plans to cooperate with PT Kereta Api Indonesia (PT KAI) Tbk to develop Transit-oriented development (TOD) Jatake Station in Tangerang Regency, Banten by cooperating with foreign investors, namely Mitsubishi Corporation and Surbana Jurong. The President also gave full direction and support to TOD’s development plan with the investor and called on all parties to support the acceleration of its development so that there are no obstacles. The construction site of Jatake station will be located on the Tanah Abang-Merak crossing at kilometer 37 + 045 between Cicayur station and Parung Panjang station. During his visit to the Green Office Park area in BSD City, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of National Development Planning / Head of National Development Planning Agency Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno , Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Board of Directors of Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of Banten Wahidin Halim and Regent of Tangerang Ahmed Zaki Iskandar. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

