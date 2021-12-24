Turkish President Says Cryptocurrency Law Ready





Alex dovbnya Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to introduce cryptocurrency law ‘without delay’

In a meeting with economists and business leaders held at Dolmabahce Palace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that a bill regulating cryptocurrencies is ready, ABC Newspaper Reports. The cryptography law will be sent to the Turkish parliament “without delay”, according to Erdogan. In July, former deputy finance minister Sakir Ercan Gul, sacked by the president earlier this month, told local media that Turkish regulations would model the frameworks implemented in the United States and Western European countries. The cryptocurrency law will define different types of digital assets and introduce measures to protect investors. As reported by U.Today, Turkey’s central bank issued a decree in April banning the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. In September, Erdogan said Turkey was “at war” with crypto. The unflattering remark caused a stir within the local cryptocurrency community and later became a cause of schadenfreude in the context of the tanking pound. Turks turn to crypto amid pound crash The besieged fiat currency collapsed to an all-time high against the US dollar on December 20, losing more than 60% of its value since the start of the day. The plunge was linked to the central bank’s aggressive monetary easing policy. In the same week, the lira soared over 50% due to a savings plan unveiled by Erdogan and the extraordinary interventions of state banks. The immense volatility experienced by the lira has pushed even more Turks to turn to cryptocurrencies. According to data provided by Chainalysis and Kaiko, the number of crypto transactions against the currency exceeded one million earlier this week.

