JP Nadda congratulates Prime Minister Modi for “appointing the first woman Minister of Finance, Defense and Finance”





Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, BJP National President JP Nadda said on Friday that she was India’s first female Defense Minister, the first female Minister of Education, the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs and the first woman Minister of Finance. JP Nadda congratulates Prime Minister Modi for placing women ministers in Cabinet Addressing a rally in Sagolband, Nadda said: “India’s first female defense minister, first female education minister, first female foreign minister and first female finance minister have all been appointed. by Prime Minister Modi. Today, 12 central ministers are women. JP Nadda referred to India’s first female finance minister, Nirmala Sitaraman, and India’s prime foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, to India’s first female education minister, Smriti Irani. However, Congress has repeatedly disputed the claim that India’s first female defense minister was Indira Gandhi, who served as Raksha Mantri from November 30, 1975 to January 14, 1980. FYI, Smt Indira Gandhi was India’s first female defense minister – you should revisit your story – in case you missed this chapter during your political science degree. https://t.co/w3QEjkUpHH Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2019 The statement comes at a time when women’s empowerment has become a hot topic within the opposition. Ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in several states across the country, political parties are advancing the narrative of women’s empowerment and well-being to ensure that women are their voice banks. From AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to Congress Priyanka Gandhi, all presented a series of measures for the well-being of women in their manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have also propagated various social measures taken by their party for the welfare of women in the country under the BJP regime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/jp-nadda-lauds-pm-modi-for-appointing-first-female-finance-defence-and-finance-minister.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos