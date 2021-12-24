Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of January 6 files





Former President Donald Trump addressed the Supreme Court on Thursday in a last ditch effort to keep documents out of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill led by his supporters.

Trump’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings against the former president, who fought to block cases even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them. The Washington Federal Court of Appeals previously ruled that the committee had a unique vital interest in the documents and Trump had provided no basis for overturning Biden and Congress.

The files include presidential journals, visitor logs, drafts of speeches, handwritten notes relating to the events of January 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and a draft executive order on the subject of l integrity of the elections, according to a previous judicial file from the National Archives.

Trumps’ filing came on the day an administrative injunction issued by the appeals court was due to expire. This injunction, preventing disclosure of the records, will remain in effect for the time being. Lawyers for the House committee on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to speed up its processes and review the case as early as mid-January.

The special committee needs the documents requested now to help shape the direction of the investigation and enable the special committee to recommend remedial legislation in a timely manner, the committee lawyers wrote.

Repeating arguments they made in lower courts, Trump’s lawyers wrote on Thursday that the case involved all future occupants of the White House.

Former presidents clearly had the right to protect their confidential files from premature release, Trump’s lawyers have said.

Congress cannot engage in winding fishing expeditions in the hope of embarrassing President Trump or exposing presidents and his staff to sensitive and privileged communications for the sole purpose of exposure, have- they added.

The House committee said the records were critical to its investigation into preparations for the deadly insurgency aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election results. Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about voter fraud and suggested the real insurgency took place on election day, when he lost to Biden in an election certified fair by officials from both parties.

The case was generally expected to reach the Supreme Court, which has ruled on several previous fights over the Trumps cases. Trump has appointed three of the nine judges to the courts.

Earlier this year, the court refused to prevent his tax records from being turned over to a New York attorney’s office as part of an investigation. This prevented Congress last year, when Trump was in power, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and his family members.

