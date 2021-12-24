



Chinese President Xi Jinping Beijing: China strongly opposed the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” on Thursday, which bans the importation of goods into the United States made with forced labor in Xinjiang. “On December 23, local time, the US side enacted the so-called Uyghur Law on the Prevention of Forced Labor. This law maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in Xinjiang in China in defiance of the facts and the truth. It seriously violates international law and basic standards governing international relations and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. China deplores it and firmly rejects it, ”the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported. He called on Washington to correct its mistakes and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. This new law gives the US government new tools to prevent goods manufactured by forced labor in Xinjiang from entering US markets and to further promote the accountability of the people and entities responsible for such abuses. The ministry also noted that the United States had used Xinjiang-related issues to fabricate rumors and cause incidents. According to the statement, Washington, under the pretext of human rights, engaged in political manipulation and economic coercion in an attempt to undermine the prosperity of Xinjiang and hamper China’s development, Sputnik reported. “Xinjiang-related issues are purely China’s internal affairs. The Chinese government and the Chinese people are firmly committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. We urge the United States to correct the mistake. immediately and stop using the Xinjiang-related issues to spread lies, interfere in China’s internal affairs and contain China’s development, ”the statement said. The ministry also stressed that China will react to the issue in the future in light of the development of the situation, Sputnik reported. U.S. lawmakers accuse China of arbitrarily imprisoning up to 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz people and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps, where they are forced to produce textiles, electronics, food products, footwear, tea, and handicrafts, in accordance with the law. The Chinese government has repeatedly denied all accusations of abusing the Xinjiang region.

