Watch Boris Johnson’s Christmas warning as Covid Omicron ‘saves’





THE Prime Minister urged people to continue to come forward for their Covid recall in his Christmas message, which also serves as a warning.

On Christmas Eve Boris Johnson said the pandemic was far from over as ‘Omicron is on the rise’ while paying tribute to the work of NHS staff.

It comes as millions of people across the North East and North Yorkshire will meet their families for the festivities on Christmas Day. Read more: Covid Omicron now accounts for more than half of confirmed cases in the North East In his Christmas post on Friday, the PM referred to the spread of Omicron saying: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. How can I? When Omicron is booming, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be extra careful when we meet elderly or vulnerable loved ones. We know things are still tough. In the North East alone, figures from the UK Health Security Agency as of December 21 indicated that around 56.8% of Covid cases were the Omicron variant. As of 6 p.m. on December 21, England had seen a total of 69,147 confirmed cases of the variant. In his Christmas message, the Prime Minister also said: Although the time for buying gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and to the whole country, and that is d ‘get that hit, whether it’s your first or second, or your booster. Look at the message below So that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s. He also described a Covid vaccine as an invisible and priceless gift. The Prime Minister will add: We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others. And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the inhabitants of this country. Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet. And it is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous feast, that we must love our neighbor as ourselves. And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others. Everyone in the NHS who works at Christmas, our caregivers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister confirmed that no further Covid-19 restrictions will be in place until Christmas. However, the government said the situation is finely balanced and remains difficult across the country, with the Omicron variant continuing to rise and cases at an all time high. The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary. Opening his message, the Prime Minister will refer to the spread of Omicron saying: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. – Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also follow our County Durham Facebook page for all the latest news from the region by clicking on here. For all the most important updates from across the region delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here. Do you have a story for us? Contact our press office on [email protected] or contact 01325 505054

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19807604.watch-boris-johnsons-christmas-warning-covid-omicron-surging/

