Donald Trump’s vaccine champion leaves supporters angry and confused





Former President Donald Trump’s recent boast about COVID-19 vaccines has left some of his supporters dismayed amid continued vaccine skepticism in the United States

Trump has previously promoted vaccinations, but he appears to have become an even stronger vaccine advocate in recent weeks, telling The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens that unvaccinated people are the ones who get very sick.

His position sparked anger and confusion, with a crowd booing him recently after revealing he had received a vaccine booster and generally friendly commentators criticizing him.

On Sunday night, Trump appeared in Dallas, Texas with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on the final leg of “The History Tour.”

O’Reilly told the crowd he and Trump were vaccinated, which led to boos.

“Did you receive the reminder? O’Reilly asked. “Yes,” Trump replied, and O’Reilly added, “I got it too.”

Those comments prompted more boos and Trump told the audience, “Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Don’t do it!” and tossed the criticism with his hand.

O’Reilly later suggested in an interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams that Trump was shocked by the reaction and tried to reassure the former president.

In an interview with Candace Owens published Wednesday, Trump again promoted the COVID-19 vaccination and opposed a suggestion that vaccines are not effective.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump said. “All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It must have taken five to 12 years.”

Owens intervened during the remarks, saying: “And yet more people have died from COVID-19 this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people have taken the vaccine this year, so people wonder how … “

“Oh no, the vaccine[s] work, but some people don’t take them, ”Trump said. “Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine.

“But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die. when they take the vaccine, ”he said.

Some right-wing figures have criticized Trump for his stance on vaccines.

“Remember when Trump said you would play the Democrats’ game by making fun of hasty and ineffective fire? Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Yes, Joe Biden is praising him and his recall. Trump, stop. Stop. Have your position (supported by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is supported by science). This defeat is getting boring at the baby boomer level. ”he said.

Stop the Steal was a campaign promoting the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump by electoral fraud.

Tory cartoonist Ben Garrison, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump, has caused some surprise by posting a new cartoon criticizing the former president for his stance on vaccines. He portrays Trump on a “vaccine train” as people wearing MAGA red hats boo him.

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones, who has also backed Trump in the past, said on his show this week that “we are fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos group. “.

“And now we have Trump on their team,” Jones said.

Owens took to Twitter following the widespread coverage of Trump’s remarks and while she did not criticize the former president, she made it clear that she did not agree with him.

“I have no problem with anyone who wants to get the shot,” Owens wrote. “I will never let this vaccine get into my body. I firmly believe that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the planet. I am healthy, young, fit and just not afraid of Covid-19. . “

In a subsequent tweet, Owens said she did not trust the vaccine and questioned its scientific basis.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to hold a rally July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Trump has been a strong advocate for COVID-19 vaccines in recent remarks. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

