PM Modi, priest and owner of the nation





These are times when the distinctions between government and party, politics and religion, decorum and impropriety, and even law and lawlessness disappear. When roles are mixed and exchanged, accepted norms for the functioning of a democracy are put under pressure. This undermines the system that is built or at least sought to be built on the basis of decorum, equity, equal rights and opportunities for all and respect for the rules of the game. government is different from the party that forms it, and the prime minister is different from the politician who holds that office. Politics should be practiced on its own terms and should not stray into other areas of life, and the limits of conduct set by law and best practices and conventions should not be violated. But transgressions have become the norm in all of these areas and those who hold the highest office in the land are seen as transgressors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an investiture frenzy, unveiling plans in recent weeks in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled but are still in two or three months. He used an IAF plane to land on a newly constructed highway and then gave an election campaign speech; he laid the foundation stone for an airport that will last 40 years and delivered a political speech; he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and used the event to present his Hindutva policy. These are all national projects where taxpayers’ money is spent. It is wrong to appropriate them and present them as gifts from the ruling party, the Prime Minister or the Prime Minister, to the people. The Prime Minister should not be reduced to a seller of public goods, trying to maximize the profit. It is true that others, including chief ministers and ministers of other parties, do as well, but shouldn’t the conduct of the most senior person be judged against the highest standards? ? Other causes of the desperate determination of prime ministers to win the UP elections at all costs have been the distinction between politics and religion and the separation of public conduct from personal faith. It is completely inappropriate for the Prime Minister to wear his faith up his sleeve and use it for political commercial gain. He is the prime minister of a country where there are followers of all religions and it is wrong to make an ostentatious public demonstration of his religion. Images of the prime minister performing rituals in Ayodhya or Kashi Vishwanath temple appear to be troubling issues for the nation. Some vital lines are blurred when the prime minister becomes a priest, even in a state where a priest is the chief minister.

