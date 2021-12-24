Regarding the Jokowi fire, the young PAN spokesperson asks the PSI to stop the hallucinations

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Young spokesperson for the National Mandate Party (PAN), Dimas Prakoso Akbar appealed to the Indonesian Solidarity Party (psi) stop hallucinating some evenings.

This statement was made by Dimas in response to the statement by PSI General Chairman Giring Ganesha, who said Indonesia would be gloomy in the coming period if ruled by a liar who had been sacked by the Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

According to his party, it is best for Giring and his friends to increase their internal consolidation activities in order to qualify for Senayan in the next general election in 2024.

“Giring and PSI stop the prolonged hallucinations against one of the parties, it is better to increase the consolidation and ideas that invite public sympathy so that 2024 can step out of the title of small party to qualify for Senayan,” said Dimas when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (23/12).

He also admitted that he deeply regretted the attitude and statement of Giring who said that Indonesia would turn gloomy in the coming period if it was ruled by a liar who had been sacked by Jokowi.

As the leader of a political party on behalf of young people, according to Dimas, it is better not to put forward the politics of ideas and unity in action and declarations.

Dimas believes the statement by the man who was once known as the singer of Nidji actually sharpened identity politics in the public eye.

“Anyone has the right to criticize public officials and indeed they deserve to be criticized. But what should be criticized should be the policies and the ideas, not the personal attacks the substance of which is not factual, ”he said.

He also criticized the statement made by Giring during the PSI anniversary commemoration which was also attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“In addition, there is a president in the forum. It is unethical to drag a personality like the president into a circle of personal hatred against one or two parties,” he said.

He does not want to assume that the figure mentioned by Giring is one of the governors of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. It is known that Anies was removed from his post as Minister of Education and Culture by Jokowi during his tenure during the period 2014-2019.

Nonetheless, Dimas recalled that Anies was a figure who recently supported the revitalization of a church in Jakarta. Dimas also said that Anies was involved in a number of church ceremonial activities during his tenure as governor of DKI Jakarta.

“But if it’s tied to Anies Baswedan, we’ll prove reality to be factual. It’s the Christmas and New Years holiday season. Anies recently ushered in the revitalization of the GPIB Emmanuel and gave support to the budget of revitalization of Rp. 24.6 billion, “says Dimas.

“Then at Damai Christ Duri Selatan Tambora Catholic Church, Anies also laid the foundation stone and handed over the IMB. he added.

He also gave the example of Wishnutama, who was removed from his post as Menparekraf to be replaced by the former DKI deputy governor who partnered with Anies in the 2017 governorate elections, Sandiaga Uno.

“Wishnutama was also fired by the president, but he was later tasked with serving as senior commissioner at a state-owned company like Telkomsel,” he added.

Previously, Giring had said Indonesia’s future was bleak if it was ruled by a lying and intolerant president.

The statement was made by Giring to President Jokowi at the highlight of PSI’s 7th anniversary. Giring initially admitted that he was ready to become the government’s opposition in the coming period if the president-elect in the 2024 presidential election was an intolerant figure.

In his remarks, Giring did not specifically mention who the person in question was. He only said that the character was someone who had been fired by Jokowi in the government.

