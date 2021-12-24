Turkey’s new economic policy will change the financial landscape

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has embarked on a historic change in economic policy, putting aside the “classic concept” of controlling inflation with high interest rates. Erdogan also stressed that the government has no budgetary problems and is not asking for IMF help. (AA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country’s economic climate will be “completely different” when the financial system is balanced this summer. In a meeting with media and scientists in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan called on scientists and economists to contribute to the government’s new business model. “Turkey has adopted an economic policy based on investment, employment, production, exports and current surpluses,” Erdogan said at a meeting at President Dolmabahce’s office. The Central Bank of Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves currently exceed $ 115 billion, and Erdogan said they should be in a better position. “Today Turkey has the infrastructure it needs in all areas, from education to health, from security to law, from industry to tourism. Emphasizing that economic indicators show that the time has come for this new policy, Erdogan said: “On this solid foundation, we aim to place Turkey among the 10 largest economies in the world. He added that the benefits of Turkey’s new approach will be known within the next 3-6 months. READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkey prevented speculative games on the economy Currency history covers the week The Turkish lira hit an all-time high on Friday. The pound fell to 11.7 per dollar – the highest level in a month after the government and central bank took a number of steps to support the currency, after strengthening to 10.25 on Thursday . The currency rose 44% after the government promised to cover exchange losses on some deposits. Erdogan on Monday announced plans for the Treasury and the Central Bank to cover losses on sterling deposits. According to Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, the anti-dollarization plan resulted in the conversion of fixed currencies worth $ 900 million to pounds in four consecutive days. In an interview with NTV on Thursday, Nebati said Turkey is “using all the tools at its disposal in a positive way”. READ MORE: After Erdogan announces his intention to support the currency, the British pound gains Source: TRTWorld and agencies

