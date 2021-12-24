Amid Growing Omicron Fears, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls For Caution And Tighter Vigilance – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid new concerns over the outbreak of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron and stressed the need to be ‘satark’ (vigilant ) and “saavdhan” (careful).

While affirming that the government is alert and seized with the evolution of the scenario, he added that the fight against the pandemic is not yet over and underlined the “paramount importance” of safe behavior against the Covid, according to a statement from the PMO.

He called on officials to send the Centre’s teams to states with low immunization, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure, to help them improve the situation.

Places like New Delhi and Maharashtra have recently seen the number of new infections increase.

READ ALSO: Karnataka Asked To Focus On COVID Clusters Amid Omicron Fear

After the presentation by the officials, including the measures taken to face the new challenges, Modi asked them to maintain a high level of vigilance and vigilance at all levels.

He asked them to work in close coordination with states to support their efforts for public health containment and management measures as part of the “whole-of-government” approach.

“The Centre’s strategy for proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative pandemic control should guide all our future actions,” Modi told officials.

In a tweet, he said: “Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across India, particularly in the aftermath of Omicron. Our goal is to further strengthen health infrastructure, testing, tracing and guarantee of full immunization coverage. “

At the meeting, he called on officials to ensure that health systems in states, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant.

READ ALSO: Avoid Crowds in Churches, Maharashtra Government Says As State Sees Rise in COVID Cases

It is important for states to ensure that oxygen supply equipment is installed and fully functional, Modi told officials at the meeting, the statement said.

He also called on officials to work regularly with states and review the readiness of various components of health infrastructure, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, preparing states to operationalize COVID facilities for institutional quarantine, and effective and supervised monitoring of people in home isolation.

He further asked officials to effectively use IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation.

Increased and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hot spots through active, rapid and effective monitoring is expected to continue, Modi said at the meeting.

Modi asked officials to quickly send a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG laboratories.

READ ALSO: Increase Oxygen Storage, Add Drug Buffer Stocks: Delhi Prepares For Possible Third Wave Of COVID

He told officials to speed up testing to ensure rapid identification of cases for timely containment and treatment.

Emphasis should also be placed on effective contact tracing to curb the spread of transmission, he said.

He asked officials that the central government send teams to states with low immunization, increasing cases and insufficient health infrastructure to help them improve the situation.

Modi was briefed on the progress of vaccination across the country and was told that over 88% of the eligible population received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and that over 60% of the eligible population received the second dose , said the PMO.

States must ensure full vaccination of the eligible population, he said.

In the fight against infections, the focus should be on rapid and effective contact tracing, scaling up testing, speeding up vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure, he said.

READ ALSO: Nighttime curfew returns to MP amid increase in COVID cases in neighboring states, Omicron fears

Officials informed him that the “Har Ghar Dastak” door-to-door vaccination campaign to mobilize and immunize people was able to motivate people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and showed encouraging results to increase vaccination coverage .

Modi called on states to ensure the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proceed to meet the target in saturation mode.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and UTs so far, of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday, Modi instructed officials at a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19 and Omicron, the new variant of concern (VOC), and said “we should be ‘satark’ (vigilant ) and “saavdhan” (careful) “.

The meeting was held to review public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, strengthening of health infrastructure, including availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators , PSA factories, intensive care / oxygen beds, human resources, IT interventions and immunization status.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with an overview of increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant, he said. he declares.

He was also informed of the technical sheet and priority actions recommended by WHO in the framework of Omicron.

A snapshot of the state of COVID-19 and Omicron in the country, including states reporting higher number of cases, districts reporting higher positivity and higher number of clusters, was presented to Premier minister, PMO said.

Details of Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovery status, were also presented, he said.

Modi has been informed of the various measures taken since November 25, when the first opinion of the Union’s Ministry of Health was shared with states.

The revised travel advisory for international passengers, review meetings with States / Union territories on public health response measures to COVID-19, acceleration of vaccination, installation of oxygen supply equipment, etc., were also informed of Modi. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba attended the meeting, NITI Member Aayog (Health), Interior Minister AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, Senior Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan among other senior officials.