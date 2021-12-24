



Jason Orlean is never without his Birkin bag. Neither in the Oval Office, nor in any electoral rally, nor at the end of the world. In director Adam McKay’s new climate change comedy Don’t Look Up, now streaming on Netflix, Jonah Hill brings the ridiculous character to life, playing the first son and chief of staff (nepotism, baby!) A narcissistic leader and ridiculous of the free world.

When doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her advisor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) warn the government against the arrival of a comet large enough to wipe out the Earth’s population, the Orleans administration dismisses them in favor of, for them, more pressing midterm elections and Supreme Court scandals. Meanwhile, Jason has his designer bag by his side, a choice the actor says he made for the character himself.

“Since I was a son and loved my mom, the first thing I said to costume designer Susan Matheson was ‘I want to have a Birkin bag,’” Hill said in a shoot. Q&A in New York in December. “Because he worships the feminine, doesn’t he?” Her idol is the feminine.

But Hill also cited real inspiration for the president / offspring dynamic he and Streep created for their characters. “At the time,” he said, “there was a political figure I won’t name who may have had their daughter inappropriately sexualized. To the right? So I was like Meryl, I have this idea, let’s give it a try and see what the connection is.

Hill turned that dynamic around, playing President Orleans’ son as a passionate public servant with the curious habit of always being the first to publicly acknowledge his mother’s warmth. While that makes for a great comedy in the movie, it didn’t help Meryl stay in character. “Everything he said – and he didn’t say anything that’s in the script I saw the night before – everything he did made me laugh,” Streep replied. “I just have no control.”

“She’s like crying with laughter, then I cry with laughter,” Hill said. “It was like school where you aren’t supposed to laugh. We were bad, bad vibes.

In the film, the Orleans administration ultimately turns to Mark Rylance’s Peter Isherwell to save the day. Isherwell is an Elon Musk-like tech billionaire who believes his company should mine the comet for precious metals and create jobs on Earth instead of destroying it before it wipes out civilization. It (spoiler alert!) Doesn’t turn out to be the best plan.

And like McKay’s film as a whole, the Orleans administration paints a hilarious portrait of a world that seems all too familiar.

