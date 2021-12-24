SIMON WALTERS: If Boris doesn’t sort out his administration, he might not fight in the next election

Outrage against parties apparent at Number 10 during the Covid lockdown, sleazy allegations and Conservative uprisings have taken Boris Johnson’s popularity down. Daily Mail deputy editor Simon Walters spoke to many of those who know the Prime Minister best to find out how, or perhaps if they think he can recover politically during the new Year.

Tory MPs calling on Boris Johnson to subdue a Downing Street machine that has looked chaotic in recent weeks should be aware of a telling incident.

Mr Johnson had been all the rage by performing one of his political stunts: stepping away from a pre-prepared speech and improvising.

The public lapped him up.

But, while he may have received a standing ovation, Mr Johnson made a hash of the policy he was supposed to be announcing.

The media claimed that this was another Boris blunder and that an assistant had to clean up the mess.

Later, he told me, when that assistant gave him an accusing look, Mr Johnson said: There’s no point in saying anything, I’m not going to change.

But, in recent days, I’ve spoken to over 20 Tory MPs, ministers, officials and aides, many of whom knew or worked closely with Mr Johnson two decades ago, and virtually all agree on one thing: if he doesn’t get him moving to sort out his dysfunctional administration, he’s unlikely to fight the next election, which might only be two years away.

The No 10 party feuds, the first serious signs of Cabinet dissent over potential Covid restrictions, along with a mass Tory revolt and a series of sordid allegations have all led to speculation that would have seemed unthinkable less than three months ago: a possible leadership challenge.

Outrage over parties at Number 10 during Covid lockdown, sleazy allegations and Conservative uprisings have brought down Boris Johnson’s popularity ratings, writes SIMON WALTERS

Tensions with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and new Foreign Minister Liz Truss were clearly visible during this week’s Cabinet crisis meeting on Covid

And most of those issues can be attributed to Johnson and his team at No.10.

Of course, part of Johnson’s complex political figure feeds on chaos because he knows he’s at his best when he grabs victory from the jaws of defeat at the last moment, with a simple joke or Churchillian performance. .

Indeed, he survived an equally dire initial fate as mayor of London in 2008, with mistakes, sordid allegations and resignations. But he did an about-face.

And he did it by bringing in some trusted big hitters to do the heavy lifting behind the scenes, letting him do what he does best, broadcasting his Boris booster in the capital.

However, now that he is Prime Minister, eccentric performances like his recent speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) – in which he began to talk about a recent trip to Peppa Pig World – risk giving the He feels like he’s seeing the crowd – the pleasant antics that made him popular as mayor will do the same in a much more serious role.

And in truth, they will not.

One of his team was reportedly surprised when, after scanning a copy of the CBI speech prepared for him, the unimpressed Mr Johnson gave a three-word answer: where are the jokes?

Of course, Boris would not be Boris without humor. But in the words of one of his former campaign leaders: Becoming a laughing stock prime minister is no joke.

Of course, Boris would not be Boris without humor. But in the words of one of his former campaign leaders: Becoming a laughing stock prime minister is no joke

Sources said the recent resignation of Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was linked, in part, to concerns about the influence of Ms Johnson’s green campaign on policies, such as the pursuit of net carbon emissions.

Paradoxically, while refusing to name the kind of strong personalities that would make No10 more effective, M. staged mock temper tantrums to vent his frustration.

He tramples, shouting that I am king here! or I’m the führer here! Why can’t I do this? said an assistant. He plays the clown, but the frustration is real.

And the root of this frustration?

Some say he is in pain because, unlike his triumphant days as mayor when he had a tight-knit team of councilors, he has no comparable personal connection to any of his much larger No.10 staff, most of whom are have an age closer to his wife Carrie. , 24 years his junior.

One MP said: They don’t know him well enough to give him what he needs. It doesn’t bother him at all if you yell at him to tuck his shirt or pull his pants up. But no one in Downing Street does that and it shows.

Some members of his entourage are considering trying to persuade him to order a No.10 redesign for the New Year.

Their ideas include replacing his ineffective chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case with people who wield greater authority.

When Dan and Simon walk into a room hardly anyone notices, let alone pays attention, a Downing Street insider said.

And if it weren’t for the fact that Mr Johnson made a recent cabinet reshuffle in September, one or two of his top members would likely be at risk from the ax as well.

A Johnson loyalist said he was coughing up blood over how he believed Chief Whip Mark Spencer and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had convinced him of the doomed attempt to shoot the former minister Owen Paterson of the lobbying scandal in early November.

A Johnson loyalist said he was coughing up blood over how he believed Chief Whip Mark Spencer and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg (pictured) had convinced him of the doomed attempt to get former minister Owen Paterson out of the lobbying scandal in early November

Relatives of the Prime Minister say Rees-Mogg is the anonymous Cabinet minister widely known to be on the verge of resigning due to potential new Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson’s relationship with his Brexit cheerleader colleague Mr Rees-Mogg has reportedly reached such a low point that someone who works with Mr Johnson cryptically observed: The question is: Jacob will walk before being pushed?

Tensions with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and new Foreign Minister Liz Truss were clearly visible during this week’s Cabinet crisis meeting on Covid.

A cabinet minister said: Rishi was furious at the plans for new curbs and tried to remain silent but was forced to say a few words by the prime minister. Liz said she got another call and was missing. They don’t want to disturb [Tory] MPs in case there is a leadership contest. Shame on them.

A senior official said: The Cabinet meeting was a turning point. This is the first time the Cabinet has stood up to Boris – and he was the first to blink.

Some say structural changes are also needed to make government policies more cohesive and to reconnect with finicky Tory MPs, who complain they never see Mr Johnson in the Commons tearoom again.

He’s in his Downing Street bunker surrounded by teenagers who have more power than backbench MPs with 40 years of experience, one big complained.

Mr Johnson’s allies are also keenly aware of the need to bypass Carrie, who recently became a mother for the second time, and is a political force in her own right with ties to government aides and ministers.

Sources said the recent resignation of Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was linked, in part, to concerns about the influence of Ms Johnson’s green campaign on policies, such as the pursuit of net carbon emissions.

Conservative traditionalists are also concerned about her strong support for controversial gender and trans issues.

One of Mr Johnson’s best-known advisers told me: Boris needs a functioning Downing Street operation and a clear Conservative agenda instead of fancy ideas and erratic statements.

And, added the adviser, the Covid crisis has made it all the more vital: In government, competence breeds competence even more in times of national uncertainty.