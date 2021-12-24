US Senator: Israel “Will Solve” Iran Nuclear Problem

The Israelis have sat across from me for years, looked me in the eye and said Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And I believe them, says US Senator James Risch.

By Dr Eric R. Mandel, JNS

According to the estimate of US Senator James Risch (R-Idaho), the future of the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) will be resolved by Israel rather than by the world powers which are currently negotiating with Tehran.

The Israelis have sat across from me for years, looked me in the eye and said Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And I believe them, he said.

In the following interview with JNS, the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and currently its senior member also shares his candid views on Israel’s right to proactive self-defense, the US-Saudi relationship and reliability. of Turkey as an American ally.

The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What do you think is happening with the JCPOA now that we have completed the seventh round of negotiations?

A: Well, first of all, I reflected after meeting the folks entering administration when they told me what they were going to try to do with the JCPOA that they shouldn’t meet. the Iranians. There won’t be any deal that comes out of it that I thought would come close to what we needed, so I even objected to what they encountered. [the Iranians]. I object to them continuing to meet with them and obviously nothing happening, which is a good thing.

They were going to try to get into the JCPOA as it was. It was awful then, it’s worse now, so I’m glad it isn’t moving forward. And I have a different point of view than the world on it or a lot of people in the world on it.

[The Israelis] make a commitment that they will not allow this to happen. I believe them. I really do. And they also say, what I agree with, and even our own administration agrees, and that is that they have the right to defend themselves and so I said to our administration instead of focus on the JCPOA, i would like them to focus on having answers to what is going on when they get the call. Don’t just sit around talking about it, what happens when they get the call and Israel says they were going. Won’t see if we have to do this, do we have to do that, let’s get everybody together and talk about it.

The other way to look at it is that you have this negotiation going on, not with us, but the people at the table are the Russians, the Chinese and the Europeans. Well, what could possibly be going on there?

I mean the Europeans are notoriously weak, the other two certainly don’t have our interests on the table, so listen, they should just walk away from this and cooperate with the Israelis and this thing will be fine. Now the things I’m telling you I’m sure the Iranians know. If I know it, the Iranians certainly know it. They are the ones who will make the choices as to the destination of this thing.

Q: Should we give Israel the Mass Ordinances and the means to carry them out?

A: Yes, we are cooperating with them to do whatever they need to defend themselves. Because a lot of things are classified I can’t go into detail, but in general the answer to your question is that they have to be and are equipped to deal with this and the Iranians probably know that too. It would be a very short conflict.

Q: Is Iran just an Israeli issue, or is it a US national security issue?

A: Of course, it is also a national security issue for us. I want to say [the Iranians] feel and say the same things about us as they do about Israel. Our interests and our worldview, our freedoms and our democracy, and everything else are pretty much in accord with Israel and it’s very foreign to the Iranians.

Q: Do you think US troops should stay in Syria at Al Tanf, and what do you think about President Biden not responding to the attack on US soldiers at Al Tanf?

A: Separate these two questions. On the first question, at the moment my answer is yes. The numbers are quite small as you know, but achieving the goals we want is important, so for now I have no difficulty with it. [leaving U.S. soldiers in Syria].

Regarding Al Tanf, I think every time something like this is done, in order to restore deterrence and see that the price is paid, something has to be done. Now I have sat down at the last administration table and helped make those decisions.

I thought President Trump’s decision when [Qasem] Soleimani was pulled was absolutely masterful and of course our Democratic friends here strongly disagree with that. Some of them even call it illegal. This is how deterrence is restored. You don’t have to choose it all the time. but when you do something, make sure they get the message loud and clear, and make sure it’s painful and that particular action was very painful for the Iranians.

Q: What about when the Saudis were hit by Aramco oil and there was no real response?

A: It was an issue that was discussed at length, and the Saudis were included in these discussions, and a decision was made as it was made, and that’s all I can say to this subject.

Q: So the Saudis really want to come back for the Americas one way or another. Have we been too hard on Saudi Arabia?

A: You know, I think this is a question for each senator individually. Some senators want to be much tougher on the Saudis than we were. Others don’t.

Look, the Saudis have taken some, taken some action that they think could have been done differently. But they’re one of our allies, and I think it’s important that you deal with an ally in a way that doesn’t disrupt or otherwise weaken the alliance. This is my position on this. There are things to be settled.

I think the Saudis are doing their best to fix it and I know they don’t come to us in a pompous and arrogant way of thinking about yourself. They come to us with a Hey, let’s talk about it.

Q: Did the Biden administration slow down Abraham’s accords to get Saudi Arabia to join them?

A: Well, it’s worse than that. When it all started they were telling people in administration not to use [the term] Abraham Accords because they did not want to give credit to the previous administration. It’s amazing to me that everyone in the world gives credit to the previous administration [for this].

Whatever else you think of the previous administration, you shouldn’t ignore the really, really good things they’ve done. The Abrahamic Accords, in my opinion, are a turning point, a milestone, a historic point in the history of the Middle East. And I encouraged like everyone else to go further, to solidify these agreements, to act on these agreements, to carry them out.

Q: How do you feel about [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Turkey as an ally?

A: Look, Turkey has been a great ally for us over the years. I have always been impressed with the country’s behavior since Atatrk and New Turkey. They have made great strides in the future.

With Erdogan, there was a considerable setback. He wants to move the country in a different direction than Attrk when he set this thing up and moved the country to where it is. were full of hope. Our relationship has frayed. I was hoping that would change but it’s up to him, not us.

For me, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the S-400s, and I had a conversation like this with Erdogan in the Oval Office. I explained to him very carefully where we were at, and he was not impressed and said as much, listen, were a sovereign country, let’s go our own way, and I explained to him that yes you are a foreign country , but you also have obligations as a NATO ally.

His response to this was unsatisfactory as far as I was concerned. They paid for five F-35s and I have to sign for their delivery. I told him this: These F-35s will never leave the United States as long as there are S-400s in Turkey.

Q: Should Turkey face the consequences of the United States for actions such as housing offices for Hamas?

A: I meet the Turkish Ambassador quite regularly [to the U.S.]. The Turkish Ambassador is a good friend of Erdogans. Their personalities are 180 degrees. I get on well with him. I explained to him where we are on all of these things and that there are going to be some lingering issues between us that will not be of help to them. We have already withdrawn, they were making 900 pieces of the F-35, we have withdrawn all of that from Turkey. Let’s go. And yet, they continue to do so. We certainly weren’t going to back down on that and the more they do things like that, the harder it will be for them.

Dr Eric R. Mandel is the Director of MEPIN, the Middle East Political Information Network. He regularly briefs members of the US Senate and House and their foreign policy advisers. He is a columnist for The Jerusalem Post and a contributor to i24TV, The Hill, JTA and The Forward.