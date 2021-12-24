Amid Omicron Fear, Allahabad HC Urges ECI, Prime Minister Modi To Postpone Elections And Ban Gatherings

With Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for early next year, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Indian Election Commission to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh from 1 to 2 months.

In view of the growing fear of the Covid-19 variant of Omicron, the tribunal also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

“If the rallies are not stopped, the results will be worse than the second wave,” Judge Shekhar Yadav said, adding that “Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai (if there is life, we have the world)” .

While appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the court asked him to consider stopping rallies, rallies and postponing the next national elections, taking strong measures in view of the pandemic situation.

As Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early 2022, all political parties are mobilizing thousands of people by organizing rallies and meetings where it is not possible to follow Covid protocols, including social distancing in any way, the HC observed.

If this is not stopped in time, the consequences could be more serious than the second wave of the pandemic, he warned.

The tribunal asked the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies and rallies and also order political parties to campaign through television stations and newspapers.

The tribunal said that, if possible, elections due in February next year could be postponed for a few months, as only if there is life, can election rallies and meetings can take place and the right to life has also been given under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

So far, 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Of these, Maharashtra tops the list with 65 confirmed cases, followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday alerted states and Union territories to the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making and strict and swift containment action are needed at the local and district level.

(With contributions from agencies)

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.