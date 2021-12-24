China Denounces US Xinjiang Import Law, Calls Forced Labor Complaints “Lies”





Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill prohibiting US companies from importing goods from Xinjiang unless it is proven that they were not manufactured by forced labor.

Representative image. News18

Beijing: The Chinese government on Friday denounced a US law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuse against most Muslim minorities in the northwest region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure on Thursday amid growing tension, including calls from activists to boycott the February Winter Olympics in Beijing. It prohibits US companies from importing goods from Xinjiang unless it is proven that they were not manufactured by forced labor. The measure maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in Xinjiang in China regardless of the facts and the truth, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. This seriously violates international law and basic standards governing international relations and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, Zhao said. China deplores it and firmly rejects it. Foreign governments and researchers say more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities have been confined to camps in Xinjiang, northwest China. Chinese authorities are accused of resorting to forced abortions, forced labor and mass indoctrination. Chinese authorities dismiss the charges and say the camps are for vocational training and the fight against radicalism. Also Read: Joe Biden Signs Bill Banning Goods From Xinjiang To China Over Forced Labor: Everything You Need To Know About The Law The charges are vicious lies concocted by anti-Chinese forces, said Zhao, the spokesperson. Residents of all ethnic groups live happy and fulfilling lives here. Chinese state media criticized foreign shoes, clothing and other brands for expressing concern over Xinjiang and called for a boycott of their products. On Thursday, chipmaker Intel Corp. apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing products from Xinjiang, a major source of silica used in processor chips. Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, called the company’s request arrogant and vicious.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/china-denounces-us-law-on-xinjiang-imports-dismisses-complains-over-forced-labor-as-lies-10234011.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos