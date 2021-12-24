United Kingdom: Boris Johnson calls for caution as 1 in 10 Londoners infected with COVID-19







Shoppers on Oxford Street in central London on December 24, 2021. The number of people visiting London’s main shopping district fell by almost a fifth on the last weekend before Christmas from pre-pandemic levels, a further sign of the toll of the spread of the omicron variant is attacking besieged UK stores.

Image Credit: Bloomberg

London: Boris Johnson urged Britons to be careful with Christmas as he considers tightening pandemic regulations as government data showed around 10% of Londoners were infected with COVID-19. It is estimated that one in 25 people across England – more than 2 million people – had COVID-19 on December 19, according to Office for National Statistics modeling released on Friday which also showed that around 1 Londoner out of 10 were infected while the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold. A record 119,789 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Thursday, while minutes from a meeting of Johnsons science advisers said omicron hospitalizations were doubling every 4 to 5 days. As infections spread into older age groups, a big wave of hospital admissions is to be expected, the government’s science advisory group for emergencies said. Such a wave should be expected soon as infections are rising rapidly in all age groups and regions, and earlier in London. Johnson has already introduced new light touch restrictions to try to limit the spread of omicron. Hes said he would not do more until Christmas, while warning that other measures are possible after the holidays – a move that would likely anger rebels in his ruling Tory party. We need to test ourselves and be extra careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable parents, Johnson said in his Christmas message to the nation on Friday, in which he also urged people to get vaccinated. We know things are still tough. While the administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already detailed new restrictions that will arrive after Christmas, Johnson does not expect any announcements until December 25. But the surge in infections will add weight to the argument of its science advisers, who say the sooner it quells the mix of housekeeping and indoor hospitality, the more it can ease the pressure on the National Health Service. Critical time Interventions to reduce transmission that started long before the wave of infections in the elderly was well underway will make a significant difference in the magnitude of the overall peak in hospitalizations, SAGE said in the minutes. of its December 23 meeting. Interventions after this point will be too late to make a significant difference in the number of infections, hospitalizations or deaths. In more positive news, the UK Health Security Agency reported on Thursday that patients with omicron are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized, compared to the previously dominant delta strain. Still, the agency warned that the highly infectious nature of the variant could still lead to a significant number of serious illnesses that are straining health services. He also said the data showed that the effectiveness of booster vaccines declines faster against omicron than against delta. While the results offer a silver lining for Christmas, there is still not enough data to reduce the threat level, Jenny Harries, the agency’s chief executive, told BBC radio on Friday. What is critical is omicron primarily in young people and only now are cases starting to swing in the older population, she said. I don’t think we know yet that this is going to be a much less serious illness for the older population who were normally the most concerned.

