Gold Price Outlook: Impact of the Fed’s Bull Cycle on Gold





(MENAFN – DailyFX) Gold Price Analysis and News Fed rate hike underway in 2022

Gold struggles as Fed’s first rate hike approaches In a year of high inflation for more than three decades, gold has struggled for much of the year, with the yellow metal falling more than 4% since the start of the year. It comes amid persistent, not-so-transient inflationary pressures forcing the Federal Reserve to remove emergency stimulus much faster than the markets expected. Hence, dampening the appeal of gold, especially when real yields bottom. At the December meeting, the Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its QE cut (Chart 1.), which in turn raised expectations of a Fed rate hike. Those expectations were further bolstered by the central bank shifting its dot charts to project three rate hikes from the previous one, which was also more belligerent than the market consensus call for two rate hikes in 2022. . Figure 1. Fed Taper’s New Calendar Signals Fed Rate Hike Sooner Than Later Source: Réfinitiv Looking at Fed Fund Futures, the Bank’s first rate hike is almost entirely scheduled for May. Therefore, if we use the current market prices for take-off as the reference date, i.e. 6 months. The table below highlights the 6-month gold yield before the Fed’s first rate hike and the 6-month yield after take-off. Fed futures see first rate hike in May Source: Réfinitiv As seen below, gold is struggling as it approaches the first upside with an average 2% drop before recovering over the next 6 month period. Gold’s performance 6 months before and after the Fed’s first rate hike Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX FURTHER READING Bank of England hiking cycle: impact on the pound and the FTSE 100 MENAFN241220210000076011015ID1103442333

