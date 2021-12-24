Hi, I’m Donald Trump’s miss. Thanks to Democrats and the media, no one is afraid of me!





By Rex Huppke

Hi everyone! I am the coup that former President Donald Trump and his lackeys attempted to pull off in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

BOO! Hah, did I scare you? Probably not. Neither of you look so scared of me which would be a real kick in the pants if I had legs and butt and was wearing pants.

No, it seems most of you don’t know me well enough to fear me. It’s thanks to my good friends, the Democrats, who are really bad at explaining things to the American public, and a few good friends in the media whose belief in balance is so steadfast that they’ve found a way to “On both sides” aggression on American democracy to the point where it compares to “Did Vice President Kamala Harris buy an expensive frying pan?” “

Yeah, if I’m being honest, I feel a bit ignored here. I mean, how many times has America been faced with an honest attempt to overturn an election? I am a unique nightmare, folks!

If you want to know a bit more about me, check out the PowerPoint that the enthusiastic but not too bright people who came up with me put together. Yeah, that’s right. They pretty much explained to me in a damn PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for JAN 6”. Considering the intellect of my creators, I wouldn’t have been surprised if the title was, “WE’RE GOING TO MAKE AN ILLEGAL STRIKE AND HERE’S HOW, PLEASE DON’T SHARE THIS WITH THE COPS”.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed the PowerPoint to the Jan.6 committee investigating me. (Sometimes it seems like these committee members are the only ones who understand me, you know what I mean?)

Of course, that was around the time Meadows was cooperating with the committee. He’s not now, and he’ll likely be charged with contempt of Congress this week, which is fine with me.

It drives me crazy that all these people who came with me, supported me and fed me now refuse to boast of me under oath. They continue to worry about self-incrimination. Look, I’m just a humble miss, but if you’re afraid that telling the truth could incriminate you, well, you look like you’re guilty of something.

Either way, these fools can hammer the sand. I heard there were some in Mar-a-Lago.

Let’s go back to that PowerPoint which, I remind you, was sort of not on the front page, in the headline, in every newspaper across the country. Can you imagine if after the re-election of former President Barack Obama in 2012, it became known that his team had put together a fancy slide series titled “If Romney Wins, Here’s the Shit We’re Going to Do to Overthrow?” ‘election’?

Fox News reportedly changed its name to “TYRANNIC OBAMA BUNCH NETWORK” and all the right-wing media experts would never cease to faint.

Then I come, born of Republicans who love to commit open-air crimes, and the overall media reaction is a prolonged yawn.

I count, that then. And I almost worked.

The PowerPoint slides contain the usual unleashed and totally debunked allegations of voter fraud and these easy steps for Trump to overturn the election:

“Brief Senators and Congressmen on Foreign Interference.”

“Declare national security emergency.”

“Declare e-voting invalid in all states.” “

“VP Pence sits Republican voters over Democrats’ objections in states where the fraud has occurred.”

Pretty smooth, right? And I might have worked if Mike Pence hadn’t refused to use completely fabricated allegations of electoral fraud to illegally overthrow what was a free and fair election. I’m still mad at this guy.

Either way, the January 6 committee is clearly sitting on a small mountain of evidence showing both how real I am and how close I am to achieving my dream of being a real hit. of state.

The committee released a 51-page report on Sunday evening outlining its contempt of Meadows case and showing why its members want to question the former chief of staff about me.

The report says the committee is to ask Meadows about a “text exchange with a member of Congress apparently about appointing alternate voters in some states as part of a plan which the member said would be” very controversial “and to which Mr Meadows apparently said, ‘I love him’; an early January 2021 text message exchange between Mr Meadows and an organizer of the January 6 rally on the Ellipse; and texts about the need for the former president to issue a public statement that could have stopped the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Mmmmm. This all sounds so good and give it a go!

So where is the outrage against me? Why am I not the # 1 talking point in coffee shops and restaurants from South Florida to Northwest Washington?

Democrats should be talking about me in 24/7 TV commercials, and the media – people who won’t be very honest once democracy crumbles – should help people understand how much I am serious.

You will notice that I used the present tense at the end of that last sentence. We the hits are a sneaky bunch!

I say “how serious I am” because I haven’t finished yet. You might not all be making me famous right now, but it just helps me prepare for the next round.

I came from a moment of unexpected courage from a malleable vice president away from work. If you keep playing me down, next time there will be nothing in my way!

Are you afraid now? You should be.

BOO!

Rex Huppke is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and an avid hypocrisy. [email protected] @RexHuppke.)

