Prime Minister Imran dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local government polls – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to dissolve all PTI organizations across the country after suffering an embarrassing defeat in the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement Friday at a press conference in Islamabad. He was speaking to the media after a meeting of the party’s senior leadership chaired by the Prime Minister.

Chaudhry said the prime minister expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s performance in polls by local KP bodies. He said that according to the results of the elections in the village councils, the PTI was still the “biggest party in the province”.

“But the way the tickets were awarded […] The PTI does not believe in dynastic politics. Prime Minister Imran has never let his personal connections affect his mission. “

He said candidates should be awarded party tickets on merit, which is the opposite of what happened in the PML-N and the PPP. “If this culture infiltrates the PTI, there will be no difference between us and them,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister had expressed his anger on the matter.

“We are receiving complaints that in different regions party tickets have been distributed to family members without regard to merit,” he said.

He said that the PTI leadership also debated the party’s organizational structure. He said it was not evident on the ground how the PTI, one of the country’s main political parties, should have participated in the local elections.

Therefore, the prime minister, after consulting with the party leadership, decided to dissolve all organizations from the tehsil center, he said. “The chief organizers and all officials have been removed from their posts,” he said.

“It was also decided that the local leaders would not award party tickets to their relatives. A special committee will be formed where the case will be forwarded and it will decide whether or not to award the ticket.”

Chaudhry said that a separate committee had been formed which would include himself, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Communication and Postal Minister Murad Saeed, chairman of the ‘National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister of Planning Asad Umar and others.

According to the minister, the committee had been tasked with proposing a new constitution and a new party structure. He added that the KP chief minister had also been tasked with meeting with local leaders and developing a ticketing mechanism for the second phase of local elections.

Chaudhry said a formal report on the results of the KP local government elections had not been presented to the prime minister as the results of the village councils were still being compiled.

In the elections held in the 17 KP constituencies on December 19, the PTI, in power in the province since 2013, recorded a poor performance, giving way to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) .

According to the provisional results of 47 of the 63 tehsils declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the JUI-F won 17 mayor / president seats while the PTI came second in securing 12 seats. Independent candidates won the third-highest number of seats with seven, followed by the Awami National Party with six, PML-N with three and Jamaat-i-Islami, PPP and Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan with one seat each.

PM takes action to avoid KP-like setback in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the Punjab government and the PTI leadership to start the duties for the upcoming local elections in the province, adding that he would personally oversee the preparations.

In a meeting with representatives of the government and political leaders of the Punjab at the secretariat of the chief minister, the prime minister admitted that a poor selection of candidates had led to the party’s defeat in its KP stronghold.

The government and party leadership should strictly select candidates on the basis of their merit and avoid dynastic politics, which has been exposed after causing damage to the party in the KP, sources quoted Prime Minister Imran as saying.

The mistakes made in the KP should not be repeated in the Punjab, he stressed. With candidates selected on merit, he said, the PTI would give its opponents a hard time in the local elections in Punjab.

The sources quoted him as saying that his party held the elections for local KP bodies in a free and fair manner as he neither attempted to hijack the elections nor alleged a criminal act, even after losing. Instead, the sources said, the prime minister criticized his party members for promoting dynastic politics and not selecting candidates on merit.

Still, sources citing Prime Minister Imran said the PTI was the KP’s second-largest party, while the PML-N and PPP had been ousted from the province.

The Prime Minister called on the government and party leaders to keep senior and former party leaders informed and to hold consultations to challenge the LG Punjab elections with all vigor. The prime minister said he wanted to organize the elections as soon as possible so that power and funds could be transferred to the grassroots and the problems of the masses were resolved at their doorstep.

