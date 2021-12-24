Piers Morgan hits Boris Johnson with his ‘personalized Christmas card’





Piers Morgan mocked a cheeky Christmas card, he said the PM made an appearance as he attacked Boris Johnson again after another tough week for the Tory leader under fire Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Piers Morgan signs deal with News Corp and Fox News Media in September

Piers Morgan took another nudge from Boris Johnson after making a drunken Christmas card from the Prime Minister. Posting a fake greeting from himself and Boris sharing a bottle of wine at a past gathering, he took to Twitter to share another stunt. The Prime Minister is under fire after a number of photos showing an apparent rule violation during the lockdown have enraged the British public. Another leaked snapshot on Sunday showed the Tory leader in the No 10 garden with his wife Carrie and around 19 helpers. The photo was reportedly taken last May with the national lockdown in effect.













Mr Johnson says it was a purely business meeting – despite wine and cheese in sight, and no laptop or notepad. In order not to miss an opportunity, Piers, a former outspoken presenter of Good Morning Britain, sarcastically uploaded the map he created. He cheekily captioned it: “Merry Christmas Business Meeting” as they sipped plonk. The former Life Stories host tore it up after the photo of the garden was posted on social media.











He tweeted angrily: “BREAKING: Boris Johnson just brazenly lied about the latest illicit No10 garden party scandal and announced he was doing nothing against the #Omicron threat.” Not quite done there, he continued with: Boris Johnson is delaying the decision on the four least surprising words in the English language. “If a small asteroid were sweeping down toward Earth at high speed and there was a 50/50 shot of it landing either directly on your head or in a nearby lake, would you do a) whatever you can to protect yourself, just in case b) wait and see if he hits or misses? #Omicron #Boris. “













Two weeks ago, he claimed the Prime Minister was toast after leaked footage showed senior Downing Street executives joking about holding a banned staff party last Christmas. Piers urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson, urgently saying his confidence in the British leader is at an all-time low. He tweeted earlier this month: “This must now happen urgently… “Rishi Sunak is the adult in the cabinet room, and we need a responsible adult, not a big baby.” Initially, Number 10 did not say the reports were inaccurate, but said all rules were followed, before later denying that no parties had taken place, despite the footage leaked. Mr Johnson told the Commons that Downing Street staff reiterated that there was no party and that no Covid rules had been broken. He added that if lockdown rules were broken, disciplinary action would be taken for everyone involved. Read more Read more

