Reviews | Biden’s big Covid mistake: overconfidence and over-promises





It was nonsense in 2020, but partisan self-interest led Democrats and many media outlets to believe this stilted and far too practical narrative. Now, with the Covid variants continuing to wreak havoc, they should know better.

Indeed, if Biden now stuck to the standards and metrics he set during the campaign, he would be exposed as a cold-blooded monster who has presided over what is expected to be a destructive public health debacle in the world. presidency. As it turns out, after all the contempt he has inflicted on Trump for his sunny scenarios, Biden, too, has been too rosy, only to see a widespread spread and a high level of deaths under his watch.

Biden introduced Trump in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020: Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He failed to protect us. He failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, it’s unforgivable. But now that he’s had nearly a year to protect us, it’s virtually impossible to discern a Biden effect on even most basic Covid data. As of January 20, 2021, the day of its inauguration, there had been approximately 25 million cumulative cases of Covid in the United States; now there have been 50 million cases. As of January 20, 2021, approximately 415,000 Americans had died; now more than 800,000 have.

Just judge this president on the facts, urged Biden in his speech at the convention. Five million Americans infected with Covid-19. Over 170,000 Americans have died. The tragedy of where we are today is that it couldn’t be that bad. Look around. It’s not that bad in Canada or Europe or Japan, or almost anywhere else in the world. Yet also in 2021, the United States overtook Europe, Canada and Japan in per capita cases and deaths for most of the year. Of course, Covid had already spread everywhere by the time Biden took office and had become a fiercely partisan issue in the United States, but it’s not as if he carefully considered difficult circumstances when he took office. brought charges against Trump.

It is true that Biden took a different tone from Trump’s on Covid, did more credit to science, and demonstrated different masking practices. And there are big political differences between the two parties on Covid, especially around masks, warrants and lockdowns. But, it turned out that none of them had the magic key to crush the pandemic. In fact, the idea that we shouldn’t lock down or shut down schools, positions that were once characterized as part of a Republican death cult, is now widely accepted, even at a time when cases are on the rise again. .

After his Covid speech this week, Biden answered a few questions from the press and explained that the country is currently lacking rapid tests because the Omicron wave has arrived so quickly. It has a familiar ring; this is the sort of thing that US officials said when the CDC had its test crash at the start of the pandemic in 2020. It’s no excuse to test snafu, but governments are going to make mistakes by facing rapid change, once in a century-wide pandemic.

A more realistic and politically sound approach would have been for Biden, at some point this year, to recognize that the virus would never truly be stopped, and to tout vaccines and the best treatments as ways to mitigate the worst outcomes. Instead, he created expectations that he hasn’t met and can’t meet. Preventing the pandemic has always been beyond Trump’s power, and ending it has been beyond Bidens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/12/23/bidens-covid-mistake-overconfidence-overpromising-526093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos