As Hindu extremists call for murder of Muslims, Indian leaders remain silent





Hundreds of right-wing Hindu activists and monks rose in unison at a conference this week to take the oath: they would transform India, constitutionally a secular republic, into a Hindu nation, even if it required die and kill. If 100 of us are willing to kill two million, then we will win and make India a Hindu nation, said Pooja Shakun Pandey, leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, a group that espouses militant Hindu nationalism, making reference to the Muslims of the country. Be prepared to kill and go to jail. Even by the standards of growing anti-Muslim fury in India, the three-day conference in the city of Haridwar, 150 miles north of New Delhi, produced the most blatant and alarming call for violence in the world. these last years. The crowded auditorium, where right-wing Hindu monks called on other Hindus to arm themselves and kill Muslims, included influential religious leaders with close ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ ruling party, and even some party members.

Videos of the event spread widely on social media in India this week. Yet Mr Modi maintained a characteristic silence that analysts say can be interpreted by his most extreme supporters as an unspoken signal of protection. The police, who gladly jail rights activists and actors on accusations without evidence, were slow to act. Even opposition political groups were retained in their response, showing how far right-wing Hindu nationalism has taken hold of the country since Mr. Modi came to power in 2014.

The inflammatory remarks come as some states ruled by Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, hold elections, notably in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the conference was held. Mr Modi was busy campaigning this week in Uttar Pradesh for Yogi Adityanath, his hardline protege and the chief minister of state, who has frequently stoked anti-Muslim hatred. Multiple episodes of violence against Muslims were reported during the election season, including attacks by mobs trying to shut down Muslim-owned businesses.

There are hardly any more than a handful of political leaders left who even mention the need to preserve secularism in India, said Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University near New Delhi. The BJP may face growing political challenges, but it has won its cultural war, with lasting effects on Indian democracy and on the larger Indian minority. Right-wing Hindu nationalists have been preaching violence online for years, but violence has recently taken to the streets. Muslim fruit sellers have been beaten and their income stolen after being accused of luring Hindu women into marriage to convert them. Muslim activists have been threatened with prosecution under an anti-terrorism law that has been reviewed by the courts. In recent months, Hindu nationalists in Gurugram, a major technology hub about 15 miles south of New Delhi, have clashed with Muslims during Friday prayers. Right-wing Hindu groups interrupted prayers with chants of Jai Shri Ram! Meaning Hail Lord Ram, a major Hindu god, the song has become a battle cry for Hindu nationalists. We are rapidly losing everything in this country, including the right to worship, said Niyaz Farooqi, a Muslim who works in an auto showroom in Gurugram. A right given to us by the Constitution of this country. On Friday, four days after the conference ended and the videos were widely released, Uttarakhand police said they had opened an investigation but no arrests had been made. Officials said they have filed a lawsuit against conference organizers for encouraging enmity between different groups on religious grounds, which can result in a five-year prison sentence.

We will conduct the investigation according to the law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated, said Ashok Kumar, a senior police official in Uttarakhand state.

During the conference, Swami Prabodhanand Giri, head of a right-wing Hindu organization in Uttarakhand, said the country is now owned by Hindus. That is why, like in Myanmar, the police here, the politicians here, the army and every Hindu must collect the weapons, and we will have to carry out this cleanliness campaign, he said, referring to the Muslims. There is no solution other than that. Prabodhanand’s staff declined to comment for this article. Videos from the conference also showed Suresh Chavhanke, who runs a news channel, taking an oath to make India a Hindu first country. We take a resolution until our last breath: we will make India a Hindu nation and keep it a only Hindu nation, he said. We will fight and die if necessary, we will kill too. Then he tweeted a video of the oath to its half a million followers. Political observers say the government allows such hate speech by remaining silent in the face of calls for violence, a silence underscored by the mildness of political opposition. Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a biographer of Mr. Modi who has written extensively on the rise of the Hindu right, said the early BJP leaders believed they could use Hindu nationalism to mobilize voters but then contain ideology. This calculation backfired in 1992, when Hindu activists demolished a large mosque. Many previous BJP leaders have expressed regret over the episode, but Mr. Modi has no such qualms, Mr. Mukhopadhyay said at a recent literary event.

They thought they were going to ride the tiger, easily tame it, and descend. But you can’t easily tame a tiger. If you ride the tiger, you have to decide that at some point the tiger is going to eat, he said. Modi decided to allow the tiger to eat sometimes and lead the tiger when he wants. Mujib Mashal contributed reports.

